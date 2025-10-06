Morning Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Targets $150,000 After $3.55 Billion ETF Boom, XRP Nets $219,400,000 Inflows, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes $0.000014, Binance Lists Aster

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market has begun the week with the clearest vote of confidence yet from institutions. CoinShares recorded $5,954,000,000 in net inflows into digital asset investment products last week as Bitcoin not only set a new all-time high but scored a historical weekly close — a sign of sustained demand for the leading cryptocurrency.

What's interesting, though, is that Michael Saylor confirmed there were "no new orange dots" on Strategy’s balance sheet this round, yet ETF inflows proved that demand now runs much deeper than one corporate treasury.

With everything in place for Bitcoin, the eyes of all market participants are on the Bitcoin dominance chart and the altcoin basket, as everyone strives to find the biggest "beta" play.

Bitcoin right now

Bitcoin trades around $123,920, just under last week’s record close at $125,559. The key support sits at $120,000, now reinforced by inflows of more than $3.2 billion into U.S. spot ETFs alone. BlackRock’s iShares vehicle accounted for nearly 75% of that wave, with Fidelity and Bitwise filling in the rest.

Open interest across futures sits above $20 billion, with funding positive but not extreme, suggesting the leverage base is present but not overheated. Yet.

The intraday map is simple: $128,000 as first resistance, $120,000 as defense and $150,000 as the milestone everyone cites for October.

Saylor’s absence from this week’s buying underlines the point — Bitcoin’s rally is now institutionally driven beyond his playbook. The question is no longer whether one firm adds on, but how "scary" the supply shock will be.

What's with XRP?

XRP changes hands near $2.99, repeatedly hitting resistance at $3.10. Support rests at $2.73, with the 20-week moving average around $2.80 serving as a secondary cushion.

Institutional allocation is clear: XRP-linked products attracted $219,400,000 last week, pushing year-to-date inflows to $1,827,000,000. That makes XRP the fourth (hi, CZ!) most accumulated asset of the week, behind Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana.

Technicals suggest that a close above $3.20 opens the door to $3.50, while a move through $3.40 revives all-time-high speculation. Ripple executives emphasize privacy as the missing element for enterprise adoption, and fund flows indicate that professional desks are already betting on that narrative. Thanks to Zcash hype, it seems.

Chart of the day: Shiba Inu (SHIB) price

Many may have forgotten, but the 2021 crypto class remembers which token holds the crown as Ethereum’s biggest meme coin. It is Shiba Inu (SHIB), and the price chart quietly places it as a potential beta play for an upcoming "altseason."

At the moment, SHIB trades at $0.0000126, with the chart tightening into a narrow range. Resistance is marked at $0.0000140, about 11% above the current price, while immediate support stands at $0.0000109, about 14% lower.

SHIB/USD by TradingView

A breakout over $0.0000140 could set up a move toward $0.000033, representing an upside of nearly 162% from current levels. On the other hand, a breakdown under $0.0000109 risks a slide toward the $0.0000089 cluster, a decline of almost 30%.

SHIB is ready for its next big move, and the chart makes it stand out among high-beta tokens.

Aster achieves Binance listing in record time

CZ's new favorite toy, ASTER — even though he publicly distanced himself from the project — achieved a Binance listing today. And not just a futures one, as is typical for new tokens, but a straight spot with a Seed Tag applied.



For those not familiar, Aster is a decentralized perpetual futures exchange, like Hyperliquid, but backed by CZ's YZi Labs and with a dark pools feature. Its native token of the same name made headlines by surging 8,000% at the end of September.

Now everyone can buy Aster on the sport market of the world's biggest crypto exchange.

Adding to the context, last month, BNB Chain logged 52.5 million active addresses, surpassing Solana at 45.8 million. This marks the first time Solana has been dethroned on this metric since August 2024, and the surge directly aligns with Aster’s rollout.

Evening crypto outlook

Altcoins are waiting for Bitcoin to determine the pace. As long as the current range holds, ETF inflows can keep things going well without pushing things too far.

The thing that really sets altcoins apart, though, is their dominance: Bitcoin's market share is around 60%, and analysts say 55% is the line in the sand. Usually, when the market moves into that zone, it releases liquidity to chase higher-beta names.

We can already see signs of early rotation. Zcash (ZEC) has surged by nearly 290% over the last month, Mantle (MNT) is up 82% and PancakeSwap (CAKE) has gained 53%, all on healthy turnover. BNB cleared $1.99 billion in daily trades as the Aster listing pushed BNB Chain to 52.5 million active addresses, the highest among major networks. That combination of price and on-chain activity makes it the clear leader in this rotation.

If Bitcoin stabilizes above $120,000 and dominance trends toward 55%, the altseason will expand from a few select winners to the wider market. If not, there is a risk that things will stay focused on a few event-driven tokens.