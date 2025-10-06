Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin (BTC) ATH Is Nothing, XRP Begins $5 Run, Shiba Inu (SHIB) No Choice at $0.000013

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is taking a step forward with Bitcoin hitting an ATH. Unfortunately, though, there's a long way to go for altcoins to gain the same amount of self-esteem and conviction comparable to the digital gold. Alongside Bitcoin, XRP is trying to break through the important $3 price zone, and Shiba Inu bulls are taken to the test with a potential to lose more than they could accept.

Bitcoin consolidation ending

Bitcoin is still making headlines after reaching yet another all-time high of over $123,000. However, it's now evident that recent highs aren’t as remarkable as they once were. Once a historic event, the largest cryptocurrency in the world has been breaking its own records on a regular basis, making it seem almost inevitable now.

Each cycle’s ATH has historically attracted significant retail inflows and public attention. Volume and sentiment are still comparatively muted despite remarkable price performance, indicating that the market as a whole may not yet be experiencing complete euphoria.

Technically, Bitcoin is still strong, maintaining a significant lead over important moving averages like the 50-day and 200-day EMAs. The bullish structure remains intact, with stronger rebounds and higher lows following each correction. However, the intensity of this most recent rally increases the possibility of temporary fatigue. The quick speed of gains leaves little opportunity for consolidation before possible pullbacks, and RSI readings are close to overbought territory.

The $150,000 level is what would really make a difference, not $120,000 or even $130,000. At that level, Bitcoin will have moved from being a digital gold to a global asset class that is competitive with major traditional markets, marking not only a technical target but also a psychological and macro milestone. At $150,000, Bitcoin’s market value would be close to $3 trillion, overtaking silver and encroaching on big business behemoths. Every new ATH is merely a step in a long climb until that time.

According to the market’s current structure, sustainability may emerge as the next major obstacle. Although there is no denying the momentum, Bitcoin runs the risk of this becoming just another brief spike rather than a long-term uptrend in the absence of consolidation or fresh inflows.

XRP is back at it

A dense cluster of resistance levels that had kept the asset in consolidation for weeks has been broken, putting XRP back in the spotlight. New bullish momentum is indicated by the token’s recent surge above several important moving averages, such as the 50-day and 100-day EMAs, which supports the idea of a medium-term recovery.

After serving as a difficult ceiling during September, the $3 zone has now turned into a possible area of support. The reason this move is so important is that it coincides with both psychological and structural thresholds where traders usually reevaluate their positions. Holding above this region for an extended period of time may help XRP gain traction toward the next significant target, which is $3.5, and eventually pave the way for the long-awaited $5 breakout.

Alongside the price, volume has been steadily increasing, which lends the move more legitimacy. Rallies in XRP that coincide with increased trading activity have historically lasted longer because they frequently reflect widespread market participation rather than sporadic speculative buying. The daily RSI is still below the overbought level, indicating that there is still potential for growth before a correction is likely to occur.

The bullish narrative, however, may quickly wane, and the asset may return to its extended sideways pattern if XRP is unable to hold its position above the current EMA cluster, particularly close to the $2.9-$3 support zone. The bias continues to be cautiously optimistic for now.

XRP benefits from rising trading volume, a moving average alignment and an all-around thriving cryptocurrency market ecosystem. The true test, however, will be whether or not $3.5 can be convincingly recovered. The long-awaited $5 rally won’t just be a pipe dream if XRP can pull that off — it will become a real target supported by both structural and technical tailwinds.

Shiba Inu crawling up

As Shiba Inu gets closer to the $0.000013 resistance level, which has consistently rebuffed bullish attempts since late summer, the coin finds itself at a crucial turning point. Over the past few sessions, the meme coin has demonstrated some modest momentum, as evidenced by rising trading volume and a brief recovery that saw it rise above a number of significant moving averages. But a significant correction might occur if SHIB doesn’t break above this line.

The upper limit of a long-term descending triangle pattern that has governed SHIB’s price movement for months, the $0.000013 level, is more than just a straightforward resistance. A significant change in market sentiment would result from a successful breakout, which might pave the way for a move toward $0.0000145 or even $0.000015. However, if this barrier is not broken, bearish control will probably be strengthened, pushing the token back to the $0.000012 or $0.0000115 region where there are still local supports.

The psychological weight of this threshold is increased by the fact that SHIB’s 100-day EMA is still closely aligned with the resistance trendline. Since the RSI indicator is circling 50, it indicates that the market is neither overbought nor oversold. Exchange reserves and on-chain activity also lend credence to a cautious outlook.

The latest movements are still being driven by retail sentiment, as whale accumulation has not shown a convincing surge despite brief inflows suggesting renewed interest. SHIB must break and hold above $0.000013 convincingly if it hopes to maintain its bullish narrative. The recent rally could be reset by a rejection here, reaffirming the downtrend structure.