XRP Eyes Negative 2025 Close as Bulls Suffer Mild 342.9% Liquidation Imbalance

XRP traders have been faced with an unexpected wipeout that has largely affected bull traders in the last 24 hours.

During its last daily liquidation session, about $2 million in positions were liquidated, and longs carried almost all of it as XRP’s trading price continues to plunge deeper.

Despite the broad expectations of a brief price rebound, $1.62 million in long positions were wiped against only $365,680 in shorts, according to data provided by CoinGlass.

This unequal wipeout has triggered an unexpected 342.9% liquidation imbalance against XRP traders betting for its potential upswing, while bearish traders suffered very little.

XRP eyes negative 2025 close

While XRP has failed to recover its positive mid-year levels, it appears that the asset is on track to end 2025 in the deep red territory as it continues to face renewed pressure.

With its last liquidation session showing a sharp imbalance between bullish and bearish positions, the growing uncertainty surrounding XRP’s near-term trajectory suggests a negative close for the asset as the year wraps up.

Despite the multiple recovery attempts, XRP has faced severe price corrections for the most part of Q3, and its broader 2025 performance has remained underwhelming as its price has struggled to maintain sustained upside.

While the massive liquidation imbalance has come as XRP’s 2025 performance remains firmly in the red, its year-to-date performance shows that XRP has lost all gains achieved during its bullish cycles, and is down 11.3%, having fallen from a yearly high of $3.65 to recent lows near $1.65.