$150,000 Bitcoin? Weekly Close Breaks All Records

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin just logged the highest weekly close in its history, finishing last week at $123,686 on spot charts across such exchanges as Binance and Bybit. The chart now shows the longest green weekly candle since July, signaling that buyers returned after weeks of waiting on the sidelines.

Advertisement

The closing price is now well above the mid-September range that briefly shook investor confidence.

This historic milestone immediately fueled conversations about whether the next stop is $150,000. Michael Saylor, the cofounder of Strategy and one of Bitcoin’s most prominent advocates, fueled the discussion by posting a poll on X asking if BTC would end 2025 above $150,000.

BTC/USD by CoinMarketCap

Out of nearly 83,000 votes, more than three-quarters chose "Yes," showing that a large share of the community views six-figure territory not as a ceiling but as a stepping stone. The poll itself turned into a gauge of sentiment — a kind of crowdsourced futures market — where the optimism was impossible to ignore.

Advertisement

Key events for this week

The macro calendar suggests that this week will be busy. U.S. lawmakers will vote on government funding again. The Federal Reserve will publish its latest meeting minutes. Jerome Powell will speak at a banking conference.

On Friday, Nonfarm Payrolls and unemployment data will be released. These events historically impact bond yields and the Bitcoin price, of course.

Thus, the current backdrop is historical technical validation combined with uncertain policy. With Bitcoin close to all-time weekly closing levels, the $150,000 question is now a serious consideration for traders, not just a provocation by Saylor.