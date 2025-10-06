AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Strange $55,868,599 XRP Transfer Lands in Ripple Account: What's Going On?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 6/10/2025 - 8:17
    $55,868,599 XRP flow raises questions as funds shift to Ripple amid $3 XRP price drama
    Advertisement
    Strange $55,868,599 XRP Transfer Lands in Ripple Account: What's Going On?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    This morning, data from Whale Alert showed that 18,744,800 XRP, worth around $55.9 million, were transferred from an unidentified wallet to one of Ripple’s main accounts. The unknown source and direct route to the crypto company of course caught the attention of traders who monitor these flows for insights into how Ripple manages its XRP holdings.

    Advertisement

    Those who closely follow these movements, such as "XRPwallets" account" say the process is familiar. Ripple brings tokens back into its main account before redistributing them into different channels, such as On-Demand Liquidity corridors, exchange-traded products, custodial structures and investment vehicles. 

    While this makes the transfer less mysterious, the lack of context around the timing leaves room for speculation in the market.

    Advertisement

    Here's how XRP price reacted

    As for the trading side, XRP is currently at around $2.99. Support is at $2.93, and resistance is at $3.05. The daily chart shows the price staying within this narrow range, but the hourly charts show quick drops toward $2.95 that are matched by quick rebounds. 

    HOT Stories
    NSA Trying to Backdoor Crypto Again, Peter Todd Says
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin (BTC) ATH Is Nothing, XRP Begins $5 Run, Shiba Inu (SHIB) No Choice at $0.000013
    Coinbase CEO Recalls When You Could Buy 1,309 Bitcoins for $1
    Morning Crypto Report: Satoshi Net Worth Exceeds $136,288,000,000 as Bitcoin Hits All-Time High, Is Vitalik Buterin and Ethereum Next? Zcash (ZEC) Finds New Life

    For traders, it is pretty simple: if it breaks above $3.05, it could go toward $3.20, but if it weakens back below $2.90, it will probably test the lower range again.

    Article image
    XRP/USD by TradingView

    It not not the most Ripple has done, but the context makes it a big deal. The market is taking more of an interest in how Ripple handles its reserves, on top of the growing interest from institutions and the new talks about possible privacy features in the XRP Ledger

    In that case, a $55 million transfer is less of a regular adjustment.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 6, 2025 - 6:40
    $2 Trillion in Assets Could Gain Crypto Exposure as Morgan Stanley Endorses Allocations
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 6, 2025 - 5:49
    NSA Trying to Backdoor Crypto Again, Peter Todd Says
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pixel-Streamed AAA for Everyone: SACHI Brings High-End Gaming to Any Screen, Instantly
    Pudgy Penguins NFT Creator Joins DexCheck as Lead Creative for Upcoming NFT Collection
    What Is Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and How to Mine Bitcoin Cash
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 6, 2025 - 8:17
    Strange $55,868,599 XRP Transfer Lands in Ripple Account: What's Going On?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 6, 2025 - 6:40
    $2 Trillion in Assets Could Gain Crypto Exposure as Morgan Stanley Endorses Allocations
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 6, 2025 - 5:49
    NSA Trying to Backdoor Crypto Again, Peter Todd Says
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all