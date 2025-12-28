Advertisement
    933,890,048,712 SHIB in 24 Hours: Can Shiba Inu Still Get a Chance?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 28/12/2025 - 6:49
    With just four days to the end of 2025, Shiba Inu remains in the spotlight of the markets, with last-minute movements being watched.
    933,890,048,712 SHIB in 24 Hours: Can Shiba Inu Still Get a Chance?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to CoinGlass data, Shiba Inu saw $6.71 million in futures outflows in the last 24 hours, which translates to 933,890,048,712 SHIB.

    Outflows remain significant as it suggests buying on the part of derivatives traders even as Shiba Inu attempts year end recovery.

    Following days of drop toward the Christmas holiday, Shiba Inu reversed at a low of $0.00000698; however, bulls were unable to make a definitive move.

    Shiba Inu resorted to range trading between $0.00000698 and $0.00000729, where it still remains even at the time of writing.

    Shiba Inu was trading up 0.05% in the last 24 hours to $0.000007224 but down 2.83% in the last seven days. The current price action in the markets suggests investors are reassessing risk appetite in year-end positioning.

    SHIB has spent weeks trending downward, frustrating bulls. On the other hand, it seems the forces shaping the next move are quietly shifting beneath the surface. Some analysts believe that the market may be far closer to an inflection point than price action alone suggests.

    2026 presents optimism

    2025 may end with prices in the red, the year saw real institutional adoption, setting the groundwork for 2026’s next phase of real activation.

    In a recent report, Galaxy revealed 26 crypto, Bitcoin, DeFi and AI predictions for 2026.

    Among such predictions that might benefit Shiba Inu is that of potential ETFs in the year 2026. Shiba Inu saw an inclusion in legacy asset manager T.Rowe crypto ETF filing, a remarkable milestone for the dog coin, signifying institutional interest.

    Galaxy predicts more than 50 spot altcoin ETFs and another 50 crypto ETFs (excluding spot single-coin products) will launch in the U.S. Following the SEC’s approval of generic listing standards, Galaxy expects the pace of spot altcoin ETF launches to accelerate in 2026.

    2025 saw more than 15 Solana, XRP, Hedera, Dogecoin, Litecoin and Chainlink spot ETFs coming to the market. Galaxy expects other major assets to follow with their own spot ETF filings. In addition to single-asset products, multi-asset crypto ETFs and leveraged crypto ETFs are predicted to launch.

