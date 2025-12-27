Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 27

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is mainly rising on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.68% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has set a local resistance at $87,702. However, if the daily bar closes near that mark, traders may see further growth to the $88,000 zone shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, neither side has accumulated enough energy to seize the initiative.

In this case, consolidation in the narrow range of $87,000-$89,000 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. The price of the main crypto is in the middle of the channel, which means traders are unlikely to see increased volatility until the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $87,532 at press time.