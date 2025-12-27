Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 27

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 27/12/2025 - 19:24
    Can the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) return to the $90,000 zone soon?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market is mainly rising on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.68% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has set a local resistance at $87,702. However, if the daily bar closes near that mark, traders may see further growth to the $88,000 zone shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, neither side has accumulated enough energy to seize the initiative.

    In this case, consolidation in the narrow range of $87,000-$89,000 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. The price of the main crypto is in the middle of the channel, which means traders are unlikely to see increased volatility until the end of the month.

    Bitcoin is trading at $87,532 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
