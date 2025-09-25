Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Breakthrough for XRP and XLM? SEC Approves Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto ETF Expansion

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 25/09/2025 - 9:27
    Hashdex ETF portfolio update shows XRP and XLM alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana
    Advertisement
    Breakthrough for XRP and XLM? SEC Approves Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto ETF Expansion
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The SEC has given the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index U.S. ETF the go-ahead under its new generic listing standards, which means there are now more investment options for the fund. 

    Advertisement

    Up until now, regulated U.S. crypto ETFs were pretty much limited to Bitcoin and Ethereum, but the new rule change signed on Sept. 24 means that XRP, Solana, Stellar and maybe others are now on the list too, explains Nate Geraci.

    The fund's updated portfolio, published on Sept. 25, shows the split: Bitcoin is still the star of the show at 73.5%, followed by Ethereum with 14.8%. 

    HOT Stories
    Breakthrough for XRP and XLM? SEC Approves Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto ETF Expansion
    GAIN Crashes 80% After Abnormal Mint and Dump
    Bye Crypto? Circle Testing Reversible Transactions
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin (BTC) Fights for $113,000, XRP $2.96 Last Chance, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Still Holds $0.0000122 Hope

    For the first time, XRP joins the party with 7.1%, Solana brings up the rear with 4.2% and Stellar finishes up with 0.3%. In basic terms, that is 3.56 million XRP at $2.99; 29,383 SOL at $213.54 and 1.32 million XLM at $0.38.

    Advertisement

    What does it really mean?

    This might sound like some boring technical stuff, but for traders it is a real game-changer. The SEC has now adopted standard listing rules for commodity-based trust shares, which should put an end to all the back-and-forth that has kept non-BTC, non-ETH products in limbo.

    With the basics sorted, ETF issuers can bring new products to market without having to start from scratch every time, which could speed things up just as markets are adjusting to the Fed's latest rate cuts and capital is looking for risk exposure.

    There are already some amendments about other spot ETFs doing the rounds, with filings linked to XRP and Solana said to be almost finished. That means the first wave of multi-asset ETFs could hit the market before the end of the year.

    The SEC has effectively opened the door, and for the first time in years, XRP and XLM are being talked about in the same breath as Bitcoin and Ethereum inside a regulated U.S. fund.

    #XRP #XRP News #XRP ETF #Ripple News #XLM #Stellar News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 25, 2025 - 11:15
    1,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Plummet: Disappearing From Exchanges?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Sep 25, 2025 - 9:45
    Vitalik Buterin Names Most Important Fusaka Upgrade Goal
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Blockchain Life Forum in Dubai on October 28–29. What to expect from the Crypto Event of the Year?
    BTCC Exchange Partners with NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. to Inspire Smarter Moves in Sports and Crypto
    The Digital Euro vs. Stablecoins: The Future of Money Is Debated at MERGE Madrid
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 25, 2025 - 11:15
    1,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Plummet: Disappearing From Exchanges?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 25, 2025 - 9:45
    Vitalik Buterin Names Most Important Fusaka Upgrade Goal
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 25, 2025 - 9:27
    Breakthrough for XRP and XLM? SEC Approves Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto ETF Expansion
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD