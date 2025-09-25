Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    $400 Million Bloodbath in 24 Hours: Ethereum and Bitcoin Plunging

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 25/09/2025 - 9:11
    Cryptocurrency market took $400 million hit after Bitcoin's market course took unexpected turn
    Advertisement
    $400 Million Bloodbath in 24 Hours: Ethereum and Bitcoin Plunging
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    More than $400 million were lost in the past day, making this one of the most severe liquidations the cryptocurrency market has seen in recent weeks. A crucial support level was broken by Bitcoin, which had been trading above $113,000, and it fell toward $111,800, endangering its short-term stability.

    Ethereum takes most of damage

    The liquidation heatmap indicates that Ethereum was the most severely affected, with over $178 million liquidated, followed by Bitcoin ($57 million) and Solana ($24 million). Additionally, there were notable forced closures of altcoins like Dogecoin and XRP, which indicated general market weakness.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    More than 128,000 traders were liquidated overall, with long positions suffering the most wipeouts ($333 million versus $73 million for short positions). This disparity demonstrates how severely overly leveraged bullish wagers were penalized. 

    HOT Stories
    GAIN Crashes 80% After Abnormal Mint and Dump
    Bye Crypto? Circle Testing Reversible Transactions
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin (BTC) Fights for $113,000, XRP $2.96 Last Chance, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Still Holds $0.0000122 Hope
    New XRP ATH to Come: Bollinger Bands, Ripple USD Stablecoin Breaks into Top 100, Deutche Bank Issues Bullish Bitcoin Statement — Crypto News Digest

    The majority of liquidations were caused by Hyperliquid and Bybit according to exchange-level data, with Hyperliquid alone recording $62.5 million in positions erased. Following closely behind were Binance and OKX, demonstrating how market stress was widely dispersed across platforms.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin's 50 EMA slip

    A noteworthy finding that highlights the strong bullish positioning prior to the crash is that long traders accounted for nearly 95% of liquidations. The price action of Bitcoin is slipping below the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) on its daily chart, according to technical analysis. The next critical level is at the 200-day EMA, which is close to $106,000. If this zone does not hold, there is a chance that sell-offs will follow, pushing Bitcoin closer to psychological levels around $100,000.

    A bearish narrative is further supported by volume data, which shows a sharp increase in selling activity, while buyers are still hesitant. This move, driven by liquidation, also suggests that leveraged longs may be reaching exhaustion, which could reset funding rates and pave the way for a more robust recovery in the weeks ahead.

    On the other hand, short-term risks are still high because Bitcoin is having trouble recovering $113,000. As of right now, the market is in a precarious position, and excessive leverage has been reduced, but there are still downside risks. Whether Bitcoin can sustain above $110,000, or if the subsequent decline toward $106,000 is inevitable, will be the focus of traders’ attention.

    #Bitcoin #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 25, 2025 - 8:27
    2,000,000,000 Dogecoin Bought in 48 Hours as DOGE Millionaires Reload
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Newslight theme
    Sep 25, 2025 - 6:14
    Solana (SOL) Tumbling to $200 and Not Stopping: Price Scenario
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Blockchain Life Forum in Dubai on October 28–29. What to expect from the Crypto Event of the Year?
    BTCC Exchange Partners with NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. to Inspire Smarter Moves in Sports and Crypto
    The Digital Euro vs. Stablecoins: The Future of Money Is Debated at MERGE Madrid
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 25, 2025 - 9:11
    $400 Million Bloodbath in 24 Hours: Ethereum and Bitcoin Plunging
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 25, 2025 - 8:27
    2,000,000,000 Dogecoin Bought in 48 Hours as DOGE Millionaires Reload
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, light theme
    Sep 25, 2025 - 6:14
    Solana (SOL) Tumbling to $200 and Not Stopping: Price Scenario
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD