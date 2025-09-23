Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Strategy's Saylor Ends Speculation on What Bitcoin Is

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 23/09/2025 - 15:10
    Michael Saylor from Strategy gives his final verdict on Bitcoin and money
    Advertisement
    Strategy's Saylor Ends Speculation on What Bitcoin Is
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Michael Saylor has done it again, going straight to the heart of the matter. The Strategy chairman, who has spent the last five years turning his company into a pure Bitcoin play, summed things up in one line.

    Advertisement

    This framing comes at a time when Strategy's balance sheet looks more like a sovereign reserve than a corporate ledger. 

    As of Sept. 22, the company has 639,835 BTC, bought since August 2020, with a total cost of just over $47.3 billion. 

    HOT Stories
    'Real Utility': Ripple CEO Shares Major BlackRock-Related Announcement
    Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crash? 2 Bullish and 1 Bearish Scenario
    Ripple CEO Celebrates New Marriage with Emotional Message
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Hit 2025's Bottom, XRP: Hope for $3 Recovery Not Lost, Bitcoin Not Losing $100,000, Yet

    On average, each coin is being bought for $73,972, and with Bitcoin trading higher, the unrealized profit margin is already more than 52%. That is like $72.3 billion in market value locked away, which is a war chest that no regular treasurer could ever match with fiat instruments.

    Advertisement

    Strategy doing numbers with Bitcoin

    In September alone, Strategy added more than 7,300 BTC across four separate purchases, each recorded with a rising cost basis as the market absorbed supply. 

    The market is responding accordingly to the strategy. The firm's market cap is now at $95 billion, with its enterprise value peaking above $110 billion. It is clear from things like market NAV ratios that there ia a premium, which shows how investors are valuing the Bitcoin stack that is part of the equity.

    Saylor's message is about branding as much as it is about the balance sheet. To him, Bitcoin is not a way to hedge or trade — it is just money itself. 

    Everything else is just someone else's promise.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Strategy News #Michael Saylor
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 15:05
    Nasdaq-Listed Company Completes First Cardano Buy
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 14:10
    Don't Be Fooled by XRP Price Dump, Bollinger Bands Signal New All-Time High
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    AFTER 2049 Reveals Headliners Mind Against and Ajna & Samm for Singapore Grand Prix Weekend Kickoff
    TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks All Records as World’s Largest Web3 Event with 25,000 Attendees Amid Unprecedented Demand
    BYDFi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 15:10
    Strategy's Saylor Ends Speculation on What Bitcoin Is
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 15:05
    Nasdaq-Listed Company Completes First Cardano Buy
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 14:10
    Don't Be Fooled by XRP Price Dump, Bollinger Bands Signal New All-Time High
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD