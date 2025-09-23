Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Explains Why 10% of Every Portfolio Should Be Bitcoin

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 23/09/2025 - 7:51
    Veteran trader Peter Brandt unveils his winning portfolio formula, Bitcoin in mix too
    Advertisement
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Explains Why 10% of Every Portfolio Should Be Bitcoin
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Having spent more than 50 years trading on global markets, Peter Brandt has laid out what he calls the cleanest way forward for anyone looking to build real wealth instead of chasing quick wins. His formula is straightforward: invest 10% in Bitcoin, 20% in real estate and 70% in the S&P 500 via SPY, reinvesting every payday without overthinking.

    The logic is brutal in its simplicity. Most traders never achieve the figures they dream of because achieving 50% compound growth over any meaningful period is statistically impossible for all but a tiny minority.

    Brandt's point is that trying to beat those odds is a distraction; consistently investing in a structure like this one actually works over decades.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Celebrates New Marriage with Emotional Message
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Hit 2025's Bottom, XRP: Hope for $3 Recovery Not Lost, Bitcoin Not Losing $100,000, Yet
    Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest
    Binance's CZ Reveals Key Reason Why He's Not Using Telegram

    Tangible assets

    The most eye-catching element is the 10% Bitcoin allocation. For years, Brandt has considered Bitcoin to be the only digital asset that matters, frequently contrasting it with the falling purchasing power of fiat currencies. 

    Advertisement

    Adding a fixed BTC allocation alongside equities and property indicates that it has evolved from mere speculation to a fundamental component of long-term wealth preservation.

    That is something that would be echoed by another vocal Bitcoin supporter: Robert Kiyosaki, author of the business literature bestseller "Rich Dad Poor Dad."

    Bottom line

    What makes the formula stand out is its balance. SPY provides exposure to the U.S. equity market, real estate offers a tangible foundation for the portfolio, and Bitcoin adds asymmetric upside protection against monetary debasement.

    After half a century of trading experience, Brandt's conclusion is clear: do not overcomplicate things. Instead, implement a repeatable system in which Bitcoin finally has its permanent place.

    #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin #Peter Brandt
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 5:23
    Ripple CEO Celebrates New Marriage with Emotional Message
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Sep 23, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Hit 2025's Bottom, XRP: Hope for $3 Recovery Not Lost, Bitcoin Not Losing $100,000, Yet
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Moonbirds and Azuki IP Coming to Verse8 as AI-Native Game Platform Integrates with Story
    ETH-Based Little Pepe Raises $26M in Presale
    daGama Tops on Galxe Starboard and Expands to Monad, Driving Web3 Discovery Forward
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 7:51
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Explains Why 10% of Every Portfolio Should Be Bitcoin
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 5:23
    Ripple CEO Celebrates New Marriage with Emotional Message
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Sep 23, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Hit 2025's Bottom, XRP: Hope for $3 Recovery Not Lost, Bitcoin Not Losing $100,000, Yet
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD