'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Teases 'End the Fed' Documentary, and Here Comes Bitcoin

Robert Kiyosaki, a financial education advocate and Bitcoin supporter, known for his bestselling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has published a tweet with a teaser of a documentary that praises BTC and slams the Federal Reserve.

Kiyosaki will be featured in this film, along with Larry Fink and other top figures in finance.

"Money Disrupted. End the Fed" documentary announcement

Robert Kiyosaki shared a post about the documentary, called “Money Disrupted: End the Fed,” sharing a link to a teaser on YouTube.

The trailer shows the history of the devaluation of the U.S. dollar that has occurred since 1971, the year when President Nixon suspended the gold standard, which used to back the dollar prior to that.

The trailer also underscores the fact of frequent money printing conducted by the Federal Reserve, particularly starting from 2020 — roughly 40% of all the circulating money supply in the world has been printed since the start of the pandemic.

Blockchain, AI and Bitcoin step in

A fiat money collapse is coming to America, Robert Kiyosaki warns in the teaser. The film then switches to disruptive financial tech — Bitcoin, calling it a stable and hard form of money. The creators and interviewees also mention AI tech and crypto in general as ways to get out of the financial crisis that is making the U.S. dollar lose its purchasing value.

The BlackRock CEO, Larry Fink, states here that he used to be a skeptic, but now he is a fan of Bitcoin. Jamie Dimon says he believes in the blockchain but not Bitcoin. Robinhood’s Vlad Tenev says that in the future, he expects all real-world assets to be represented on the blockchain.

The key idea of the documentary is the same as its subtitle — “End the Fed” — as the experts are certain that it is the removal of the gold standard and the constant money printing policy performed by the Federal Reserve that is to blame here.

Kiyosaki predicts Bitcoin to hit $250,000 this year

Kiyosaki has been bullish on Bitcoin since 2020, and he has been accumulating it, along with physical gold and silver, believing that BTC is the new hard form of real money that can save the dying dollar.

In his earlier tweets, he predicted that this year, BTC is likely to go as high as $250,000.