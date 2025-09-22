Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin to Co-Exist with Gold on Central Bank Balance Sheets

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 22/09/2025 - 15:42
    Bitcoin is set to appear on centra bank balance sheets, according to Deutsche Bank
    Advertisement
    Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin to Co-Exist with Gold on Central Bank Balance Sheets
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Deutsche Bank researchers have predicted that Bitcoin and gold could both co-exist on central bank balance sheets by the end of the decade. 

    The paper published by the prominent bank asserts that gold and Bitcoin, which are often pitted against each other, can actually serve as complementary diversifications. Both assets can serve as a hedge against geopolitical uncertainty. 

    Declining volatility 

    Due to rapid institutional acceptance that was pushed into high gear following the launch of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Bitcoin's volatility has experienced a rather sharp decline.  

    HOT Stories
    Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin to Co-Exist with Gold on Central Bank Balance Sheets
    Strategy Unveils Additional $99,700,000 Bitcoin Purchase
    Cramer Says He Would Like Endless Crypto Rally to Pause
    Crypto.com CEO Denies Cover-Up

    Deutsche Bank expects this trend to continue in the future due to growing regulatory clarity and deepening liquidity.  

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 09/22/2025 - 13:21
    Strategy Unveils Additional $99,700,000 Bitcoin Purchase
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    The bank argues that the current bullish trend might be more sustainable compared to previous market cycles that were primarily driven by speculation.  

    Its analysts have noted that gold also faced some challenges during the early stages of adoption. With "digital gold," history is seemingly repeating itself, according to Deutsche Bank.

    US dollar is safe 

    At the same time, Deutsche Bank analysts believe that Bitcoin is not going to replace the U.S. dollar. 

    Countries will make sure that BTC and digital assets do not threaten the sovereignty of fiat currencies. 

    That said, digital assets will emain part of global finance since "human nature leads to a desire to break away from traditional assets," Deutsche Bank argues. 

    #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 22, 2025 - 15:36
    XRP Ledger Issues Important Migration Alert for Validators: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 22, 2025 - 15:21
    US XRP ETF Loses 6% on Market Opening: Golden Opportunity?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    CryptoLists.com Recognised as “Crypto Affiliate of the Year” at SBC’s Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
    Barunson, Studio Behind Parasite, to Launch nPLUG IP Remixing Platform on Story and Bring Flagship IP Onchain
    PrimeXBT Expands Crypto Futures with 101 New Coins, Delivering Best-in-Class Trading Conditions
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 22, 2025 - 15:42
    Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin to Co-Exist with Gold on Central Bank Balance Sheets
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 22, 2025 - 15:36
    XRP Ledger Issues Important Migration Alert for Validators: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 22, 2025 - 15:21
    US XRP ETF Loses 6% on Market Opening: Golden Opportunity?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD