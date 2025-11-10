AdvertisementAdvert.
    Jack Dorsey's Square Launches Bitcoin Payments

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 10/11/2025 - 16:19
    Jack Dorsey reacts as Bitcoin Payments go live on Square.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Former Twitter CEO and cofounder Jack Dorsey has shared an important update with the broader cryptocurrency community. In a post on X, Dorsey highlighted that Square, the payments company, now supports Bitcoin-to-Bitcoin payments.

    Jack Dorsey’s long-term vision for Bitcoin utility

    Notably, this means that merchants or sellers using Square can now accept Bitcoin (BTC) as payment for goods and services rendered to customers. The post highlights a major integration of Bitcoin into Square’s payment platform.

    Aside from BTC-to-BTC payment, Dorsey also listed other transaction options that Square supports. These include Bitcoin to fiat currency, fiat to Bitcoin and fiat to fiat. The platform allows users the convenience of choosing their preferred options.

    It is worth mentioning that Dorsey has always believed that Bitcoin could become a functional currency, as it is the best form of money. He has devoted time and resources to building open-source projects targeted at making Bitcoin a preferred currency for trading across the world.

    Interestingly, despite Dorsey’s passion to make BTC payment a reality, many critics think otherwise.

    The achievement by Dorsey’s Square has proven these anti-Bitcoin proponents wrong. The post has gained the attention of the Bitcoin community, with some users demanding a map to help in identifying Square merchants. This, they insist, will make access to these sellers easier.

    The move signals increased utility of the flagship cryptocurrency, not just as a store of value and speculative trading but for daily use. It aligns with the vision of Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto for the digital asset by promoting Bitcoin as a medium of exchange.

    Bitcoin market rebounds as institutional demand grows

    Meanwhile, on the broader crypto market, Bitcoin is posting a rebound in price as it soared from around $102,000 to $106,000. As of press time, the coin has corrected, and Bitcoin exchanges hands at $105,174.93, which reflects a 1.74% increase in the last 24 hours.

    Its trading volume remains up by a significant 37.85% at $71.21 billion. The decision of the business intelligence firm Strategy to increase its Bitcoin portfolio might have added to the uptick in trading volume.

    Strategy increased its holdings with the additional purchase of 487 BTC valued at approximately $50 million. This represents the company’s highest purchase since late September 2025, pushing the total portfolio holding to 641,692 BTC. 

    #Jack Dorsey #Bitcoin
