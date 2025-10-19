'Bitcoin Is Money, Not Crypto': Jack Dorsey Pushes Traditional Vision for BTC by 2026

Legendary entrepreneur and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey is back in the Bitcoin conversation, and not with abstractions about the future of the internet but with a very practical claim: "Bitcoin is money," later adding, "Bitcoin is not crypto."

Interestingly, this is the same idea Adam Back, a man mentioned in the Bitcoin white paper, is also actively promoting.

Dorsey has long argued that Bitcoin should work as a daily currency rather than an asset to gamble and speculate on. He is pushing for a tax exemption on small payments, insisting that friction created by regulators and payment rails has distorted Satoshi’s original design.

His ecosystem of Square, Cash App and Lightning is presented as the infrastructure layer that can scale it. Feedback from small businesses shows the message is not falling flat.

As he proclaims that Bitcoin is money, sellers are running zero-fee trials at farmer markets via Square. Dorsey expects those fees to be taken off completely by 2026, turning BTC payments into a straight peer-to-peer flow. For merchants fighting over Mastercard and Visa margins measured in basis points, the switch to Bitcoin may be life-changing.

Can Jack Dorsey be Satoshi Nakamoto?

Meanwhile, the internet has revived an old theory that Dorsey himself might be Satoshi Nakamoto.

Once again, supporters of this myth point to cryptography notes the entrepreneur published in 2003, timing overlaps in early Bitcoin files, an old Twitter bio with the word "sailor" while the code included a maritime proverb and even traces of Satoshi’s IRC login linked to California where Dorsey lived.

Some highlight that several key Bitcoin events coincided with dates tied to Dorsey or his family. Even though Dorsey does not entertain such speculation, he continues to back Bitcoin as if it were not an investment class at all, but the very definition of money.