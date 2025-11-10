Bitcoin Soars to $106K. Key Reason Why

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Earlier this Monday, the price of Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, surged above the $106,000 level, reaching an intraday peak of $106,437, according to CoinGecko data.

The price uptick has coincided with the US Senate voting to advance a deal that would end the longest-ever government shutdown, which has been going on for a total of 40 days. The crucial bill has managed to advance by a vote of 60-40.

The US government initially entered a shutdown on Oct. 1 after Congress did not manage to pass the necessary appropriations to continue funding the government. The Democrats wanted to extend some healthcare subsidies, but the Republicans were opposed to this as well as some other funding issues.

During the initial days of the shutdown, the price of BTC rallied to an all-time high of $126,080. However, the cryptocurrency's bullish momentum then faltered as the shutdown continued to drag on.

ETF floodgates

According to analyst Nate Geraci, the end of the shutdown means that spot ETF floodgates are about to open.

Government shutdown ending = spot crypto ETF floodgates opening…



In meantime, could see first ‘33 Act spot xrp ETF launch this week. — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) November 10, 2025

The Securities and Exchange Commission is operating in a limited capacity during the ongoing shutdown, which is why it could not deal with a backlog of filings.

Some ETF filings did manage to get through with the help of "automatic effectiveness" provisions, but the floodgates are yet to truly open.