    'It's Official,' Top Expert Weighs in as Dogecoin, XRP ETF Countdown Begins

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 18/09/2025 - 16:05
    First ever Dogecoin ETF and XRP spot ETF launches in US
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    As anticipation rose on the market ahead of a potential ETF launch in the U.S. for Dogecoin and XRP, Nate Geraci, NovaDius Wealth President, joined in the excitement across the crypto community. 

    In a tweet, Geraci wrote:  "It’s official…Launching today is the first ever doge ETF, the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE).Also the first ETF offering spot xrp exposure, the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR)."

    In exciting news for the market, digital asset manager Rex Osprey has just confirmed the launch of DOJE, the first ETF offering exposure to spot  DOGE in the U.S., and XRPR, the first ETF offering exposure to spot $XRP in the U.S.

    With these launches, investors can now access the two major cryptocurrencies, XRP and Dogecoin, wrapped in familiar, regulated ETF structures.

    Dogecoin, XRP price rallies

    Amid the positive ETF news, the Dogecoin price is rising and is up 5.12% in the last 24 hours to $0.28. Dogecoin extended a two-day surge to an intraday high of $0.285 on Sept. 18 and remains up 13% weekly.

    The XRP price has likewise risen; at the time of writing, XRP was trading up 2.79% in the last 24 hours to $3.11, extending its recovery from a low of $2.95 on Sept. 15 into the third day. XRP has risen well above $3, which coincides with the daily SMA 50. 

    In positive ETF news as well, Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) has been approved by the SEC for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. This move would bring the "first" multi crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana and Cardano

    #Dogecoin #XRP #ETF
