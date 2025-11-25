Hoskinson Ruthlessly Mocked by Crypto Twitter

Advertisement

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson is currently being mocked over an extremely pretentious comment, which has gone semi-viral on the X social media network.

In fact, its pretentiousness could rival Hoskinson's infamous Metamask tweet, which was even turned into a non-fungible token.

"You do understand what I do for a living?"

Recently, the crypto mogul suggested recording a video about the global financial system to explain how we are all "debt slaves."

A social media user then questioned Hoskinson's expertise, claiming that he would rather hear an actual economist.

Unsurprisingly, Hoskinson doubles down with a boastful claim, asserting that he is not just a developer but a revolutionary figure who has created decentralized central banks and “rebuilt Wall Street” on a blockchain.

The over-the-top self-aggrandizing statement has not been left unnoticed by the cryptocurrency community, and the reactions are… brutal.

People are pointing out that Cardano barely gets used outside of a few fans.

Solana, a major Cardano competitor, jumped in with its own parody version.

You do understand what I do for a living? I literally am a decentralized financial platform and rebuilt Wallstreet on a blockchain — Solana (@solana) November 24, 2025

One user even dubbed the Cardano founder as “generational talent for the messiah complex.”

The Metamask tweet

Some have also compared his latest social media post to the infamous "support email" tweet, which has become part of cryptocurrency lore. As reported by U.Today, the legendary tweet of the IOG CEO was even sold as an NFT back in 2022.