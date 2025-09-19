Hoskinson Excites Community with Uber-Bullish Cardano Statement

Charles Hoskinson, chief executive officer of Input Output, has wowed the community with an uber-bullish X post about how Cardano is going to break the internet.

Advertisement

Cardano is going to break the internet — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) September 19, 2025

This comes after Hoskinson’s most recent visit to Washington, DC. He previously stated that "great progress" had been made regarding the much-talked-about crypto market structure legislation during a recent roundtable discussion.

Earlier today, Grayscale's multi-token token ETF, which offers exposure to ADA alongside some other major tokens, also received much-coveted approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. According to ETF analyst Nate Geraci, the product will be met with significant demand.

Advertisement

"Can’t even break $1.0"

The comment has attracted some snarky and caustic comments among Cardano detractors (particularly among the Bitcoin community).

However, even some members of the Cardano community have not spared Hoskinson. One community member pointed to ADA's absolutely dismal price performance over the past several years, jokingly urging Hoskinson to sell his helicopter to help out struggling holders.

Cardano can’t even break $1.00



Sell ur helicopter or something man. Help us out — ADA MEGALADON 🦈 (@cryptobossking) September 19, 2025

According to CoinGecko data, the price of ADA is down a whopping 70% from its record high that was logged back in September 2021.

ADA is currently changing hands at $0.922, which makes it the 10th biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.