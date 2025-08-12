Grant Forrest Wins Historic Nexo Championship, First World Tour Event to Award Cryptocurrency

Advertisement

Professional golf and the cryptocurrency industry have reached a significant milestone together with the conclusion of the first Nexo Championship at Trump International Golf Links in Scotland. In addition to showcasing top-tier golf, the DP World Tour event highlighted Nexo's growing presence as a significant sports sponsor.

Digital awards era

The first cryptocurrency to be awarded at a major golf tournament was Nexo, a top-tier digital asset platform. To encourage players to perform at their highest level, the company added the Course Record Award Presented by Nexo, in addition to the customary cash prizes. That chance was seized by Scotsman Grant Forrest, who set a new course record with a six-under-par round of 66.

Grant Forrest made history at the Nexo Championship, earning $50K in $NEXO Tokens and a $10K cash bonus, as part of our season-long Course Record Award.



The first crypto prize in golf.



Built on precision, performance, and preparation.



Details: https://t.co/PX5rmO37Hh pic.twitter.com/NCswoDtkrv — Nexo (@Nexo) August 11, 2025

In recognition of his work, Forrest was given a $10,000 cash bonus and $50,000 in NEXO tokens, which was unprecedented for the DP World Tour. The addition of digital tokens to the prize pool sent a wider message: cryptocurrency is becoming a legitimate part of the global sports economy even though Forrest went on to win by a commanding four shots and earn a total payout of over $500,000.

Nexo connects two worlds

Nexo connected the worlds of digital finance and traditional sports sponsorship by incorporating blockchain-based incentives into a prestigious golf tournament. The title not only brought the Nexos brand to a global audience, but it also illustrated the company's innovative sports marketing strategy.

With the Course Record Award scheduled to last the entire DP World Tour season, culminating at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, their involvement goes beyond a single tournament. To add to the fanfare, the U.S. president made a video call to congratulate Forrest

U.S. president and golf course owner Donald Trump raised the event's profile even more. With Nexo's support, the first championship established a new standard for what can happen when sports technology and finance come together.