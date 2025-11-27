Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Legendary Commodity Trader Predicts XRP Will Do ‘Quite Well’

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 27/11/2025 - 6:28
    XRP is among the tokens that legendary trader Peter Brandt expects to do "quite well" in the coming months .
    Advertisement
    Legendary Commodity Trader Predicts XRP Will Do ‘Quite Well’
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Legendary commodity trader Peter Brandt has predicted that XRP could do "quite well" in the months to come. 

    Even though Brandt did not explicitly mention the Ripple-affiliated token, some sleuths were quick to figure out what specific chart he was referring to.

    XRP is currently trading at $2.20, according to the most recent data provided by CoinGecko. 

    Advertisement

    No ETF-fueled rally 

    So far, the Ripple-linked token has been struggling to revive its momentum even during the ongoing ETF hype. 

    As reported by U.Today, Canary Capital, as well as some other issuers, recently had successful XRP launches. 

    However, the token’s price action has been rather underwhelming due to the performance of the broader cryptocurrency market. 

    Will the bulls be back in the driver’s seat? 

    Now, it seems like the bulls might find themselves back in the driver’s seat, with Bitcoin reclaiming $91,000 and lifting other tokens, including XRP. 

    Brandt’s pattern shows that the dominant pattern on the chart is a large symmetrical triangle formed over several years. 

    The price action clearly shows a bullish breakout from this triangle pattern. 

    After the initial impulsive breakout, the price is currently consolidating in a tight range near the highs. 

    This specific formation looks like a bull flag, which is considered to be a bullish continuation pattern. 

    The XRP price is so far down nearly 40% from its all-time high, which was logged on July 18. 

    #XRP Price Prediction #Peter Brandt
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 27, 2025 - 5:26
    Crypto Giant Upbit Discloses $37 Million Hack on Solana Network
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Nov 27, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: No, XRP Is Not Going Back to $3, Ethereum's (ETH) Time to Rocket, Did Bitcoin (BTC) Hit Absolute Bottom?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Nexchain’s Stage 30 Presale Advances as 250% Black Friday Bonus Draws Strong Activity
    TrustLinq Launches Swiss-Regulated Crypto-to-Fiat Payment Platform to boost Cryptocurrency Adoption
    Wallet in Telegram Lists Monad, Enabling Telegram TGE Trading & Expanding MON Distribution
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 27, 2025 - 6:28
    Legendary Commodity Trader Predicts XRP Will Do ‘Quite Well’
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 27, 2025 - 5:26
    Crypto Giant Upbit Discloses $37 Million Hack on Solana Network
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Nov 27, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: No, XRP Is Not Going Back to $3, Ethereum's (ETH) Time to Rocket, Did Bitcoin (BTC) Hit Absolute Bottom?
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD