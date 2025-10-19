Gems Launchpad Completes Q3, 2025, With Staggering Growth, GEMS Crypto Rocketing

Advertisement

Gems Launchpad, a community-driven launchpad built around the Gems ecosystem, closes Q3, 2025, with significant ecosystem growth, as its most recent project launches witness substantial rises in their token values.

Gems Launchpad reports impressive growth rate in Q3, 2025

Gems Launchpad, a popular launch platform for promising early-stage coins, is accomplishing excellent performance in Q3, 2025. Its token, GEMS, has seen its price surge by 359% since the platform's launch in 2024.

Gems Launchpad, which helped projects raise over $210 million in its first year, connects disruptive early-stage blockchain company founders with a vast web of services and customized solutions organized through a network of 4,300 dedicated community leaders.

Advertisement

This model not only gives community members early access to hand-picked Web3 opportunities but also provides founders with a powerful platform to secure funding and monetize their communities and digital assets with support from passionate backers committed to steering quality projects from launch to growth.

With the success of its recent launches, Gems Launchpad garnered recognition from crypto market intelligence platforms.

The launchpad has risen from 22nd to 12th on Crypto Rank’s “Launchpads and IDO Platforms” ranking and is currently positioned in 1st place for ROI. With several new projects entering the launchpad’s pipeline, Gems Launchpad continues to solidify itself as the backbone of the broader Gems ecosystem and one of the most reliable token launchpads across the Web3 space.

Top-performing Gems' projects registered four-digit rallies

Isaac Joshua, CEO of Gems Launchpad, explains the catalysts driving the platform's performance in 2025:

The success we’ve witnessed, and continue to enjoy, is the result of our dedication to supporting promising founders and their projects, and we look forward to onboarding more exciting projects. At Gems, our dedicated team works tirelessly to manage our exclusive community, supply valuable content and data to all our users, and create an environment that provides great returns. The success of our launched projects is a testament to our platform’s model and our amazing community.

Building off of the momentum of Gems’s successful first year, the most recent Gems alumni are experiencing their own success. For instance, after raising $1.1 million on Gems Launchpad to redefine the chance-based gaming space with its Verifiable Randomness Engine, the native LUCK token by Luckify has risen by 759% since its private sale on Gems.

Rain, a fully decentralized and autonomous options protocol, raised $2 million on Gems Launchpad. The value of the native RAIN has exploded by more than 1,281% in the first few weeks on major exchanges.