    GAIN Crashes 80% After Abnormal Mint and Dump

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 25/09/2025 - 6:05
    Griffin AI has asked exchanges to pause trading, deposits, and withdrawals
    GAIN Crashes 80% After Abnormal Mint and Dump
    GAIN, the token of artificial intelligence (AI) agent builder Griffin AI, has plunged by a whopping 80% following "abnormal minting and dumping," according to a recent alert posted by cybersecurity firm PeckShield.  

    The BNB Chain-based token was recently listed on several exchanges, including HTX, KuCoin, Gate.io. On top of that, the token made its debut on Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, on the cusp of the attack. 

    Attacker's actions 

    The token was supposed to have a capped supply, but malicious actors managed to surpass this limit by suddenly minting a total of 5 million GAIN by exploiting a vulnerability in the project's smart contract. 

    Bye Crypto? Circle Testing Reversible Transactions
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin (BTC) Fights for $113,000, XRP $2.96 Last Chance, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Still Holds $0.0000122 Hope
    New XRP ATH to Come: Bollinger Bands, Ripple USD Stablecoin Breaks into Top 100, Deutche Bank Issues Bullish Bitcoin Statement — Crypto News Digest

    The attacker immediately ended up swapping 5 million GAIN for BNB, pocketing roughly $3 million. The massive sale resulted in an extremely severe price drop for the token in question. 

    The attacker then swapped the BNB for 720 ETH and sent the tokens to the Tornado Cash privacy mixer, which makes it extremely challenging to actually trace stolen funds. 

    Griffin AI's response 

    Following the attack, Griffin AI requested that all exchanges pause trading, deposits, and withdrawals of the GAIN token. The move is meant to prevent the attacker from performing more transactions. 

    "We’re coordinating closely with exchanges and security partners," he said. 

    #AI #AI Agents #Decentralized Finance
