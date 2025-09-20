AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    From XRP to Flare: Seasoned Enthusiast Shares What's Next for Ecosystem

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Sat, 20/09/2025 - 12:13
    Tim Rowley, blockchain enthusiast and Flare Networks ecosystem activist, reflects on his journey
    Advertisement
    From XRP to Flare: Seasoned Enthusiast Shares What's Next for Ecosystem
    Cover image via u.today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Tim Rowley, one of the earliest enthusiasts of the Flare (FLR) ecosystem, reflects on what makes the blockchain special and what might be next for Flare (FLR) and its adoption workloads.

    Flare's power is in community, infrastructure developer Tim Rowley says

    Tim Rowley, an Australian blockchain educationist and passionate Flare (FLR) ecosystem contributor, shared a reflection on his journey in the ecosystem. He recalled the early days when he became involved because of his father participating in a Spark (the predecessor of FLR) airdrop to the holders of XRP.

    Article image
    Image via X

    While Flare was still in its very nascent stage of an EVM blockchain, Rowley admitted that the passionate community was its strength from the very beginning.

    HOT Stories
    Binance’s CZ Says France Has 'Gone Downhill'
    XRP Price Prediction: What ETF Means for Third-Largest Cryptocurrency
    "Dogecoin to the Moon?" Top Meme Coin Trader Reveals $1 DOGE Price Prediction
    Secret Ethereum (ETH) Price Signal at $4,530, New XRP Price Range to Reveals Next Price, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Losing $0.000013

    Then, he started learning the concept of FTSO, a Flare-specific design of blockchain oracles. Rowley launched FTSO.AU, the first Flare oracle infrastructure provider.

    Advertisement

    Expanding his involvement with the ecosystem, Rowley contributed to Flare Metrics, a data tracker for Flare's validators, and Flare Builders, a developer experience resource for Flare and its canary network Songbird.

    The primary motivation was bringing new community members to both ecosystems:

    This is the very reason we have Flare Metrics and Flare Builders. Our aim is to provide unbiased information such as network statistics and other projects among us that make Flare great. Instead of answering individual questions, we have put this information in a format that can reach a larger audience (this is also the same reason I started making YouTube videos, it’s easier to share a single video that answers the same question many have).

    Flare (FLR) is a unique Layer-1 blockchain focused on data-heavy use cases. It was introduced in late Q4, 2020, as a "utility fork" of XRP Ledger.

    "FAssets are imminent"

    Wrapping up his post, Rowley shared that the ecosystem is on the cusp of "great things." He considers the progress of FAssets — cryptocurrency tokens on the Flare blockchain, both Flare-specific and synthetic — to be imminent in the near future.

    As covered by U.Today earlier today, Flare Network now has its own stablecoin protocol that accepts XRP-backed assets as collaterals.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 09/20/2025 - 10:19
    First-Ever XRP-Backed Stablecoin Kicks Off: Details
    ByVladislav Sopov

    Enosys Loans, a Flare-based fork of Ethereum's CDP Liquity, is also expected to accept FBTC, Staked XRP (stXRP) and other BTC- and XRP-linked cryptos in programmable on-chain DeFi designs.

    #Flare Network #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Sep 20, 2025 - 11:44
    DOGE Price Prediction for September 20
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Sep 20, 2025 - 11:19
    27 Million Transactions: Ethereum (ETH) Ecosystem Hits Another Record in Payments
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    “Farewell to Westphalia” Explores Blockchain as a Model for Post-Nation-State Governance
    Falcon Finance Unveils Tokenomics Framework for $FF Token
    Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025 – Post-Show Highlights
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 20, 2025 - 12:13
    From XRP to Flare: Seasoned Enthusiast Shares What's Next for Ecosystem
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 20, 2025 - 11:44
    DOGE Price Prediction for September 20
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 20, 2025 - 11:19
    27 Million Transactions: Ethereum (ETH) Ecosystem Hits Another Record in Payments
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all