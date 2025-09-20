AdvertisementAdvert.
    First-Ever XRP-Backed Stablecoin Kicks Off: Details

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Sat, 20/09/2025 - 10:19
    With new development by Enosys, DeFi customers can collateralize their XRP holdings to mint stablecoins on Flare
    First-Ever XRP-Backed Stablecoin Kicks Off: Details
    Cover image via u.today
    Enosys, a leading blockchain research and development team on Flare Network, has just forked Ethereum's DeFi protocol Liquity. The opportunity to pledge XRP as collateral while minting stablecoins is the core feature of the new service, Enosys Loans.

    XRP can now be easily collateralized to mint stablecoins on Flare

    According to an official statement by Enosys, a Web3 development team, it introduced Enosys Loans, a friendly fork of Ethereum's DeFi Liquity. With Enosys Loans, holders of FXRP — an XRP-backed synthetic asset on Flare — will be able to collateralize their holdings to issue stablecoins.

    In the first releases, stablecoin minting will be available for FXRP and wFLR depositors with Staked XRP (stXRP) and FlareBTC (FBTC) services incoming. As a result, Enosys Loans paves the way for enhancing both XRP and BTC presence in the DeFi sphere.

    As explained by the team, the decision of the "friendly forking" of Liquity was made since its architecture proved reliable and flexible for CDP operations:

    Enosys Loans builds on the robust foundation of Liquity V2, a leading CDP protocol on Ethereum known for its efficiency, low fees, and user controlled interest rates. By forking Liquity V2, Enosys inherits its battle-tested mechanics while tailoring the protocol to Flare’s unique capabilities.

    To ensure a smooth minting process and fair pricing for collateralized value, Enosys Loans employs Flare Times Series Oracle (FTSO), an on-chain oracle design on Flare (FLR).

    To generate additional yield, all wFLR collateralized will be delegated on the owners' behalf.

    Unlocking new opportunities for XRPFi

    Hugo Philion, a Flare Networks co-founder, is excited by the new instruments of XRP inclusion into yield designs of modern DeFi:

    Enosys’s friendly fork of Liquity V2 will allow you to mint Stablecoins collateralized by your FXRP. …And then put those Stablecoins to work to earn yield, make payments, buy NFT’s, use as collateral, lend out, the sky is the limit!

    Enosys Loans is one of the most advanced attempts to integrate XRP, non-programmable by design, in decentralized on-chain finance.

    Meanwhile, the total value locked in native XRPL-based DeFi protocols grows steadily. As per the DefiLlama tracker, XRPL DeFi TVL exceeded $100 million.

    Article image
    Image by DefiLlama

    The native XRPL DEX is responsible for the lion's share of this TVL volume.

    #XRP News #Flare Network #Ripple News
