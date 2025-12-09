Fake BlackRock ETF Filing Goes Viral, Binance Founder Ends Speculation

A fake BlackRock "Staked ASTER ETF" filing was going around all morning, putting ASTER in the spotlight at a time when the token was already sitting in a well-worn support zone around $0.90-0.95.

The chart by TradingView shows ASTER holding this range for the third week in a row, which is a level that stopped the slide twice in October and once again in early November. This only added to the confusion as traders tried to understand whether the ETF rumor had anything to do with the price accumulation.

The screenshot looked good enough to pass a quick scan, so it traveled across the timeline fast. ETF headlines tied to BlackRock can move markets, and ASTER has been trending down since it rebounded near $1.40 in mid-November.

Thus, when BlackRock started experimenting with a staked product for Ethereum, the market got all worked up and started speculating if this could be the catalyst for a reversal of the ASTER price, too. That was the mood until Binance founder Changpeng Zhao stepped in.

Binance founder clears the air

"Fake. Even big KOLs get fooled once in a while," CZ wrote, adding that ASTER does not need edited images to grow.

4. Fake. Even big KOLs gets fooled once in a while.



Aster doesn’t need these fake photoshopped pics to grow. 😂 https://t.co/4MgjRgC7q9 — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) December 9, 2025

Once the rumor died down, people started focusing on the chart again. ASTER is still stuck in the same sideways pressure band it has been in for almost two months, and there is nothing new to suggest things will change. The ETF talk did not come from BlackRock, did not appear in SEC filings and had no supporting disclosures.