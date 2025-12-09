Advertisement
    Binance Records Sudden 50,000,000 ADA Transfer, Cardano Price Reaction Unveiled

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 9/12/2025 - 8:52
    A 50,000,000 ADA jump worth $21.4 million hit Binance from an unknown wallet, landing right as Cardano trades near yearly lows and forcing everyone to watch what this whale plans next.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A 50,000,000 ADA transfer worth about $21.4 million landed on the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance, this morning and instantly became the only thing worth paying attention to on an otherwise slow ADA chart. Whale Alert logged the move with sender unknown, destination clear, and the timing could not be more direct: ADA is stuck near $0.427 with no trend, no energy and no clear setup from either side.

    What stood out first was the reaction — or the lack of it. You would expect a transfer of this size to shake short-frame order books, but the price of ADA barely moved. The market absorbed the info, glanced at the price and kept drifting sideways. 

    Article image
    ADA/USD by TradingView

    That usually means one thing: traders do not know if this is sell pressure or simple repositioning, so nobody wanted to jump ahead of the story.

    Cardano down 69% in 2025

    The longer time frame chart gives the rest of the context. Cardano has bled from above $1.30 to the mid-$0.40s through 2025, and every big inflow to spot exchanges gets treated as a possible exit point for someone who has been holding through that slide. 

    A single 50 million clip does not rewrite the trend for Cardano, but it does tell you that the scale is still moving around while ADA sits at the bottom of its yearly range.

    Speculation is already forming — internal shuffle, OTC prep, simple liquidity redeployment by Binance itself — but none of it changes the reading. Someone with size chose Binance as the venue. ADA is not strong, volumes are light and now the market will track that wallet because the next transaction will explain the first one.

    #Cardano #Cardano News #Binance
