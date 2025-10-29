AdvertisementAdvert.
    'Every Crypto Keeps Comparing Itself to XRP': Analyst Flags Unusual Trend

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 29/10/2025 - 13:33
    Market analyst flags trend of top crypto projects directly benchmarking their payments capabilities, in comparison to XRP.
    A market analyst who goes by the username @DiepSanh on X recently pointed out an unusual trend on the crypto market. The analyst mocks a pattern where the crypto community has made XRP the de facto benchmark for payments.

    XRP referenced as standard for payments

    According to DiepSanh, XRP has become the unspoken reference point for any crypto claiming to solve cross-border payments.

    The analyst argued that the tribal response is always to attack XRP to validate one's own project. He highlighted a trend with Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH) and Stellar (XLM).

    Stellar, literally forked from Ripple’s code to compete on cheap remittances, still defines itself against XRP. Likewise, ETH supporters have often compared the coin to XRP in payment speed debates.

    Similarly, Solana enthusiasts brag about speed, measured against the real-world institutional throughput of XRP. Even Bitcoin maximalists claim XRP is a premined scam to protect their narrative.

    While competitors define their success in opposition to XRP, DiepSanh emphasizes that XRP remains the standard for payments.

    Notably, banks and payment providers MoneyGram and SBI Holdings have tested or adopted XRP. Additionally, XRP settles transactions in 3-5 seconds for fractions of a cent. Moreover, XRP has regulatory clarity in several jurisdictions, especially in a lawsuit with the U.S. SEC.

    To DiepSanh, XRP did not just enter the payments race but has changed the rules. He highlighted that everyone is now reacting to it, just like cell phone producers scrambled after the iPhone launched in 2007.

    XRP shows mixed signals

    Meanwhile, the XRP price is showing signs of recovering after the recent sell-off pressure. The Ripple-backed coin is gradually moving toward the psychological $3 level.

    At press time, XRP price was trading at $2.64, up slightly by 0.05% over the previous day. This spike, although minimal, pushed the weekly gains higher by 10.4%.

    XRP trading volume also surged by 18.2% to $5.47 billion, suggesting increased trader activity.

    Still, a bearish short-term remains for the coin. As noted in a U.Today report, XRP has failed to maintain momentum above the 200-day EMA and break through the 50-day EMA.

    Furthermore, the coin failed to break out above the 100-day EMA, suggesting a lack of inflows. This is typically a sign of strong bearish continuation, from a structural perspective.

    If XRP is unable to maintain above $2.55, it may plummet downward to the psychological $2.00 mark.

