'Every Crypto Keeps Comparing Itself to XRP': Analyst Flags Unusual Trend

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A market analyst who goes by the username @DiepSanh on X recently pointed out an unusual trend on the crypto market. The analyst mocks a pattern where the crypto community has made XRP the de facto benchmark for payments.

Advertisement

XRP referenced as standard for payments

According to DiepSanh, XRP has become the unspoken reference point for any crypto claiming to solve cross-border payments.

The analyst argued that the tribal response is always to attack XRP to validate one's own project. He highlighted a trend with Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH) and Stellar (XLM) .

Stellar, literally forked from Ripple’s code to compete on cheap remittances, still defines itself against XRP. Likewise, ETH supporters have often compared the coin to XRP in payment speed debates.

🚨 Attention everyone

This is how the crypto space acts now:



• XLM targets payments → “XRP is shit”

• ETH does payments → “XRP is shit”

• Solana does payments → “XRP is shit”

• Bitcoin cannot do payments → “XRP is shit”



😂 When did XRP become the benchmark for payments?… — BD (@DiepSanh) October 29, 2025

Similarly, Solana enthusiasts brag about speed, measured against the real-world institutional throughput of XRP. Even Bitcoin maximalists claim XRP is a premined scam to protect their narrative.

While competitors define their success in opposition to XRP, DiepSanh emphasizes that XRP remains the standard for payments.

Notably, banks and payment providers MoneyGram and SBI Holdings have tested or adopted XRP. Additionally, XRP settles transactions in 3-5 seconds for fractions of a cent. Moreover, XRP has regulatory clarity in several jurisdictions, especially in a lawsuit with the U.S. SEC .

To DiepSanh, XRP did not just enter the payments race but has changed the rules. He highlighted that everyone is now reacting to it, just like cell phone producers scrambled after the iPhone launched in 2007.

XRP shows mixed signals

Meanwhile, the XRP price is showing signs of recovering after the recent sell-off pressure. The Ripple-backed coin is gradually moving toward the psychological $3 level.

At press time, XRP price was trading at $2.64, up slightly by 0.05% over the previous day. This spike, although minimal, pushed the weekly gains higher by 10.4%.

XRP trading volume also surged by 18.2% to $5.47 billion, suggesting increased trader activity.

Still, a bearish short-term remains for the coin. As noted in a U.Today report, XRP has failed to maintain momentum above the 200-day EMA and break through the 50-day EMA.

Furthermore, the coin failed to break out above the 100-day EMA, suggesting a lack of inflows. This is typically a sign of strong bearish continuation, from a structural perspective.

If XRP is unable to maintain above $2.55, it may plummet downward to the psychological $2.00 mark.