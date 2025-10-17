AdvertisementAdvert.
    $140,000,000 in Stellar Open Interest Hint at What's Next for XLM Price

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 17/10/2025 - 16:01
    Stellar's open interest shows mixed outlook on trader sentiment as price takes major blow.
    Stellar (XLM) has recorded a 1.16% increase in its four-hour open interest despite the asset’s continued price decline on the market. CoinGlass data reveals that though 24-hour open interest suffered a decline by 11.27%, within the past four hours, traders are betting on a possible rebound.

    Stellar four-hour futures signal bullish sentiment

    Notably, open interest indicates the total value of future contracts that investors have open on XLM. When the percentage is high, it is indicative of the bullish confidence that investors have in the asset. Hence, at a negative 11.27% about 24 hours ago, it reveals that traders were uncertain of the price direction.

    However, the four-hour figure of 1.16% as of press time suggests that bullish sentiment is gradually taking hold on the market. These traders have committed $140 million, or 465.24 million XLM, to the asset’s future market.

    The data reveal that traders on Binance were most bullish as they committed $37.62 million or 27.21 of the total open interest. Bitget, Bybit and OKX followed with $24.96 million, $21.95 million and 14.21 million, respectively.

    Although these traders are anticipating a price rebound, the asset has yet to swing positive. At press time, Stellar exchanged hands at $0.3011, which represents a 7.65% decline in the last 24 hours. XLM slipped from an intraday peak of $0.3284 to the current level amid market volatility.

    Trading volume has, however, recorded an uptick by 49.48% to $419.94 million. This is an indication that the engagement could trigger a price reversal.

    Could Stellar’s 2025 rally and DeFi growth spark price recovery?

    The bullish sentiments of traders despite price action could be due to the asset’s performance year-to-date. As of September 2025, Stellar had recorded a 288% gain, outperforming both Bitcoin and Ethereum, which registered 88% and 73%, respectively.

    Stellar had breached the $0.40 resistance level by soaring to $0.4036 briefly at the start of the "Uptober" rally before the broader market fluctuation caused a massive price drop.

    Interestingly, many investors and analysts were anticipating a huge breakout, as per Stellar’s DeFi milestones. The asset had seen an increase in adoption with almost 400 million XLM locked as the platform attracted more users, including institutional interest.

    Although the adoption is yet to translate into an actual XLM price rally, the current uptick in open interest might provide the spark for a recovery to the $0.40 level.

