    European Precious Metals Dealer Now Accepts XRP, ETH for Payments

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 29/10/2025 - 16:12
    Major European dealer in gold, silver, platinum and palladium now accepting XRP and Ethereum in a milestone for cryptocurrency acceptance, which continues to grow.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A European dealer in gold, silver, platinum and palladium, SwissBullion.eu has expanded its payment methods to include XRP and Ethereum (ETH).

    The two major cryptocurrencies join Bitcoin, which is already accepted by the precious metals dealer, which also supports stablecoin payments, including Tether (USDT) and Circle's USDC.

    According to a press release by SwissBullion.eu, accepting ETH will ensure that its clients can leverage a highly liquid and globally recognized cryptocurrency to buy precious metals with speed and efficiency. In addition, accepting XRP aligns with its vision of frictionless, borderless access to gold and silver for a global customer base.

    SwissBullion.eu added that by supporting the two major cryptocurrencies, it will be able to provide its clients with a diverse and modern range of crypto payment options.

    Ethereum, XRP news

    Ethereum Fusaka has successfully launched on Hoodi, the last of three testnets scheduled for upgrade testing, with two other successful tests on the Holesky and Sepolia networks. With all three tests done, developers will finalize the date that Fusaka will go live on mainnet, tentatively aiming for Dec. 3.

    According to Messari, XRP Ledger closed Q3 with an all-time high RWA market cap of $364.2 million, representing a 215% quarterly increase as issuance grew for multiple RWAs launched in Q2.

    Year-over-year, XRP’s circulating market cap has increased 392.6% from $34.6 billion at the close of Q3, 2024. In Q3, multiple key network metrics increased. Average daily transactions increased 8.9% in the last quarter from 1.6 million to 1.8 million, and average daily active addresses (sent) increased 15.4% from 21,900 to 25,300. Moreover, total new addresses increased 46.3% to 447,200, and total addresses increased 6.1% to 6.9 million.

    Seven U.S. spot XRP ETF applications are pending with the SEC, awaiting approval.

    #Ethereum #XRP
