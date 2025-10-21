Ethereum Trillion-Dollar Prediction Issued as ETH Tokenized Gold Hits $2.7 Billion

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, Venture partner at ChainValley Capital and Former Google Head of Mobile Alvin Foo issues a trillion-dollar prediction for the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Ethereum (ETH). This comes as tokenized gold on the Ethereum network rose 100% since the start of 2025.

Foo noted that tokenized gold on the Ethereum network has surpassed $2.7 billion, doubling since the start of 2025.

"This is just gold," Foo stated, adding, "Imagine what happens when real-world assets (RWA) like real estate, treasuries, and commodities fully move on-chain." Ethereum's tokenized gold rising 100% since the start of the year suggests growing demand in a nascent crypto market sector.

We’re still early in the RWA revolution, the next… pic.twitter.com/UdESk8aLr4 — Alvin Foo (@alvinfoo) October 21, 2025

According to a recent CoinGecko report, Ethereum emerged as the frontrunner in crypto’s third-quarter recovery, leaving Bitcoin behind as capital flowed into altcoins, DeFi protocols and a new wave of tokenized assets.

Next trillion dollar narrative unfolding

Tokenization has long been a buzzword for crypto enthusiasts, who believe that blockchain-based assets will alter the infrastructure underpinning the financial markets.

However, the growth of the market for tokenized assets has been far slower than expected in recent years, with many saying it remains in its infancy.

Foo sides with this line of thought, saying: "We’re still early in the RWA revolution," while highlighting the next area of growth for the crypto market with Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, in focus.

"The next trillion-dollar narrative is already unfolding on Ethereum," Foo predicts.

As of August, the crypto market valuation of real world assets (RWA) was estimated to be over $230 billion, having grown approximately 69% since 2024.