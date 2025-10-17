AdvertisementAdvert.
    Ethereum Fusaka Upgrade to Arrive on Major ETH Testnet on This Date: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 17/10/2025 - 15:45
    The testnet launch will mark the final rehearsal of Fusaka upgrade before mainnet rollout.
    The countdown for Fusaka upgrade on Ethereum mainnet is in earnest as Ethereum developers announced the date for a final rehearsal on the Hoodi testnet.

    At the All Core Devs Consensus (ACDC) held Oct. 16, Ethereum developers indicated that Fusaka would be coming to the Hoodi testnet on Oct. 28.

    Launched earlier this year, Hoodi is intended to more closely mirror Ethereum’s mainnet, with the Fusaka launch on it expected to be a near replica of how the upgrade will perform once it goes live.

    This week, Ethereum developers launched a successful test of the upcoming Fusaka upgrade on the Sepolia network, marking another step toward the upgrade’s mainnet rollout. This comes after a successful rollout on the Holesky testnet two weeks ago.

    A successful launch of Fusaka on the Hoodi testnet on Oct. 28 would allow developers to set a definite date to activate the upgrade on Ethereum’s mainnet, with a tentative date of Dec. 3 suggested by developers at the last concluded ACDC meeting.

    Fusaka upgrade

    The Fusaka upgrade comes only a few months after Ethereum’s major Pectra upgrade and is aimed at lowering costs for institutions using the Ethereum network.

    In a recent tweet, Kevin O'Leary pointed out that as the markets crashed over the weekend, Ethereum got congested and fees skyrocketed past $1,000 just to process small transactions. "That’s like paying a thousand-dollar toll to drive on a one-lane highway," he added.

    Fusaka introduces PeerDAS, a data verification method that allows validators to process only portions of data ("blobs"), reducing bandwidth requirements and slashing costs for institutional users and layer-2 networks.

