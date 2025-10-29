XRP ETF Prediction Made by Top Expert as Solana Breaks Record at Launch

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Bitwise Solana Staking ETF, BSOL launched in the US in a watershed moment for Solana, becoming the first ETP in the U.S. to have 100% direct exposure to SOL, and one of the first crypto ETPs with built-in staking.

Asset manager Bitwise highlighted a big first day for the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF with $55.4 million in trading volume and $217.2 million in AUM.

According to Bloomberg ETF analyst, Eric Balchunas, BSOL's $56 million volume is the most of any launch this year, more than Rex Osprey's XRP ETF XRPR, SSK, Ives and BMNU. An even amazing fact is that it was seeded with $220 million, with Balchunas noting a strong start despite this.

Solana's strong ETF debut raises optimism for other altcoin ETFs, including XRP.

Advertisement

Top expert makes XRP ETF prediction

Nate Geraci, President of Novadius Wealth reiterated Solana's strong ETF start as highlighted by Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas with Bitwise spot SOL ETF posting highest day 1 trading volume out of some 850 ETF launches this year.

Geraci chipped in, expressing surprise: "Who could have seen this coming?" adding that Spot xrp ETFs might likely see a similar reception, if not greater.

Bitwise spot sol ETF posts highest day 1 trading volume out of some 850 ETF launches this year (h/t @EricBalchunas)...



Who could have seen this coming?



Spot xrp ETFs will likely see similar reception, if not greater. https://t.co/vmFsJu0o36 — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) October 28, 2025

In an earlier tweet in September, Geraci indicated that investor demand for spot XRP and Solana ETFs is being severely underestimated. With Solana ETF kicking off on a strong start in the US, squashing market expectations, Geraci believes the same for XRP and even much more.

XRP marks impressive Q3

According to a recently released Q3 by Messari, XRP ended Q3 at an all-time high quarterly close of $2.85, marking a 27.2% from the past quarter with a circulating market cap of $170.3 billion (a 29% quarterly increase), outperforming the combined market cap of BTC, ETH, and SOL, which increased by 13.3% QoQ.

The XRP Ledger closed Q3 with an all-time high RWA market cap of $364.2 million, marking a 215% increase quarterly as issuance grew for multiple RWAs launched in Q2, including Ondo’s OUSG tokenized treasury fund, Guggenheim’s Digital Commercial Paper, and tokenized real estate issued by Ctrl Alt