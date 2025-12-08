Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 8

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins have returned to the green area on the first day of the week, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 5.48%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is falling after setting resistance at $3,180. As most of the daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow. Respectively, sideways trading in the range of $3,050-$3,150 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the picture is similar. The volume is low, which means none of the sides has enough energy for a further move.

If the situation does not change by the end of the day, consolidation around the current prices is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the candle's closure in terms of the $3,223 level. If it happens around that mark or above it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a price blast to the $3,500 zone.

Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $3,104 at press time.