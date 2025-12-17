Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum Protocol Needs to Be Simpler, Buterin Says

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 17/12/2025 - 19:25
    Ethereum's Buterin wants the protocol to be sufficiency simple to promote decentralization.
    Advertisement
    Ethereum Protocol Needs to Be Simpler, Buterin Says
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In this tweet, Vitalik Buterin is redefining what "trustlessness" means in the context of blockchain. The Ethereum co-founder claims that the protocol has to be simpler.

    Advertisement

    "An important and underrated form of trustlessness is increasing the number of people who can actually understand the whole protocol from top to bottom," he said. 

    Striving for simplicity 

    In crypto, the mantra is "Don't trust, verify." You should trust the code instead of your bank or the government.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Nails Bold RLUSD Call
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to Dethrone Ethereum in 2026? Dogecoin Prints Abnormal $0 as Bears Disappear, Cardano Sees 157.6% Spike in 'New ADA' Trading
    Ripple CEO Celebrates Impressive XRP ETF Milestone
    XRP Urgent Alert Issued, Critical SHIB Price Level Revealed to Bulls, Solana Volume Rockets 40% Amid Golden Cross Setup — Crypto News Digest

    However, Buterin is pointing out a flaw in this logic: If the code is too complex for a single human to understand, you are not actually verifying it. Instead, you are forced to trust the small handful of genius developers or auditors who claim to understand it.

    Advertisement

    Ethereum has become so massive and complex that very few people understand the entire protocol from "top to bottom".

    When knowledge is concentrated in a few people because the system is too hard to learn, it creates a centralization risk. It creates an upper class of developers that everyone else must blindly follow.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 11/19/2025 - 12:20
    Vitalik Buterin Sets Timeline for Ethereum Quantum-Resistant Transition
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Advertisement

    Buterin argues that for a network to be truly decentralized, the barrier to entry for understanding it must be low.

    If the protocol is simple, more people can audit the code, find bugs, and propose improvements.

    Buterin supports following the lead of tinygrad, a deep learning framework famous for trying to keep its codebase under a strict line limit. The philosophy is that constraint breeds clarity. 

    He wants the protocol to be lean enough that a single competent person can hold the entire mental model in their head at once.

    #Ethereum News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 20:45
    Ripple CEO Nails Bold RLUSD Call
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 16:35
    'Bitcoin Is Extremely Oversold': Tom Lee Hints at What's Next
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Fhenix Launches Fhenix402, Bringing Private Micropayments to Base’s x402 Standard
    Space Announces Public Sale of its Native Token, $SPACE
    New Seasonal Events Ongoing Now at Bitrue
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 20:45
    Ripple CEO Nails Bold RLUSD Call
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 19:25
    Ethereum Protocol Needs to Be Simpler, Buterin Says
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 16:35
    'Bitcoin Is Extremely Oversold': Tom Lee Hints at What's Next
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD