    Ethereum to $15,000: Latest Price Prediction From Tom Lee

    By Dan Burgin
    Sat, 27/09/2025 - 11:00
    BitMine Technologies chairman has doubled down on his bullish Ether stance
    Ethereum to $15,000: Latest Price Prediction From Tom Lee
    Ethereum may be trading below the $4,200 mark for now, but optimism around its long-term potential remains strong. 

    BitMine Technologies chairman Tom Lee has doubled down on his bullish stance, predicting that Ethereum could triple in value by the end of 2025, reaching between $12,000 and $15,000.

    Despite recent price struggles, Lee believes that Ethereum is poised to surpass its previous all-time highs and enter what he calls “real price discovery” in the $12,000 to $15,000 range. 

    According to Lee, this projected 200% rally will be driven by new technological trends. He highlighted the growing role of agentic AI and robotics, arguing that these innovations will create a massive demand for tokenized economies, much of which will likely take place on Ethereum’s network.

    Ethereum ETFs show signs of weakness

    While Lee’s long-term forecast is extremely bullish, short-term market signals have been mixed. This week, Ethereum spot ETFs reported a net outflow of $248 million, according to data from SoSoValue. 

    The Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) led with the largest single-day net inflow of $17.91 million, followed by 21Shares Ethereum ETF (TETH), which saw $8.05 million in inflows. 

    However, ETHE’s historical net outflow remains steep at $4.57 billion, underscoring that investor sentiment is still cautious despite the recent rally.

    Ethereum price prediction

    Ethereum is currently trading above $4,000, and technical indicators suggest that a major move could be coming. 

    Source: CoinMarketCap

    The daily chart shows that ETH has been rising steadily since mid-summer, supported by the upward-sloping 20-day and 50-day EMAs. This alignment signals that the prevailing trend remains strong.

    As reported by U.Today, the price compression within a large triangle pattern also suggests that the market is coiling ahead of a breakout. A decisive move above resistance could set Ethereum on a path toward the $5,000 mark, which remains the key near-term target for bulls.

    Source: U.Today/TradingView

    However, shorter-term charts point to caution. On the hourly timeframe, ETH is trading near local support at $3,983. If bulls fail to regain control, a drop toward $3,950 is possible, with sideways action in the $3,900–$4,100 range being the more likely short-term scenario before any major breakout.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction #Tom Lee #Ethereum ETF
