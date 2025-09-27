Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 27

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are going up after a correction, according to CoinStats.

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has gone up by 1.36% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is bearish as it is near the local support of $3,983. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, the fall is likely to continue to the $3,950 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture is neither bullish nor bearish as the rate is within yesterday's bar. The volume is declining, which means neither side has enough strength for a sharp move.

All in all, sideways trading in the area of $3,900-$4,100 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the weekly bar closure in terms of the mirror level of $4,107. If it happens around the current prices or below, the decline may continue to the $3,600-$3,800 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $3,989 at press time.