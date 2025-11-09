AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Early Uber Investor on Saylor's Strategy: 'I Would Never Touch It'

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 9/11/2025 - 18:02
    Prominent venture capitalist Jason Calacanis has made it clear that he is not going to touch MSTR with a 10-foot pole.
    Advertisement
    Early Uber Investor on Saylor's Strategy: 'I Would Never Touch It'
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent social media post, prominent venture capitalist Jason Calacanis has stated that he would never touch Michael Saylor's Strategy even if the stock were to crash. 

    Advertisement

    Calacanis also argues that there should be no Bitcoin bailouts if the company happens to go underwater. 

    The caustic comments of the early Uber investor come after the Wall Street Journal reported that digital asset treasury companies are "crumbling." 

    HOT Stories
    Early Uber Investor on Saylor's Strategy: 'I Would Never Touch It'
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Spikes 250% in Profit-Taking, 73,880,192,530 SHIB Leave Binance Into Unknown, $1.12 Billion Bitcoin Sell-Off Threat Scares Crypto Market
    XRP Profit Realization Surges by 240%
    Ripple Effect: Will XRP Price Decouple From Bitcoin?

    Earlier, Calacanis argued that investors have to avoid Saylor and buy Bitcoin directly. Back then, the angel investor said that he was 95% certain that he would end up being right. 

    Advertisement

    He has also claimed that Strategy's bet was too "convoluted," but he has stopped short of describing it as a Ponzi scheme in his most recent social media post. 

    "Whenever you see a company using creative new metrics or innovative capital structures, consider that worthy of deeper investigation. Could be nothing, could be brilliant, or could be something bad," Calacanis said back in April.  

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 11/09/2025 - 15:00
    'Best Continue': Michael Saylor Hints at Buying More Bitcoin
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    For now, there is only a 3% chance of Strategy being forced to liquidate its holdings. 

    Will Strategy bounce back?  

    As reported by U.Today, Jim Chanos, founder of Kynikos Associates, recently announced that the firm had unwound its anti-MSTR trade after pocketing hefty returns. The stock of the leading Bitcoin treasury firm had crashed by a whopping 45% after Chanos initially announced his bet against Saylor in mid-May. 

    In late October, Strategy had to boost yield on its preferred shares in order to increase faltering demand. 

    Some believe that Chanos's latest move might be a sign that cryptocurrency treasury companies will finally see some sort of bullish reversal after facing steep losses. 

    For now, however, they remain under rather severe pressure, and those companies whose crypto holdings are currently in the red will struggle to sell more shares. 

    #MicroStrategy News #Strategy News #Michael Saylor
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 9, 2025 - 16:17
    Satoshi Nakamoto Explained Bitcoin Difficulty Concept 17 Years Ago: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Nov 9, 2025 - 15:55
    DOGE Price Analysis for November 9
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit PWM Posts 16.9% Fund Return as Crypto Markets Weather “Uptober” Shock
    LP-Free Perpetuals Exchange Leverup Available Now, Powered by Monad
    Sonami Announces Presale Developments and Layer 2 Expansion
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 9, 2025 - 18:02
    Early Uber Investor on Saylor's Strategy: 'I Would Never Touch It'
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 9, 2025 - 16:17
    Satoshi Nakamoto Explained Bitcoin Difficulty Concept 17 Years Ago: Details
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Nov 9, 2025 - 15:55
    DOGE Price Analysis for November 9
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all