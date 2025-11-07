AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Michael Saylor's Strategy (MSTR) Plunges 30%: CryptoQuant Analyst Demonstrates Why It's Bad

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 7/11/2025 - 12:13
    CryptoQuant analyst Maartunn revealed why Strategy’s $66 billion Bitcoin bet looks shaky after MSTR stock fell 30% and broke its 50-week EMA, putting serious pressure on the asset.
    Advertisement
    Michael Saylor's Strategy (MSTR) Plunges 30%: CryptoQuant Analyst Demonstrates Why It's Bad
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), the company led by Michael Saylor that turned its balance sheet into one giant Bitcoin bet, is suddenly under pressure again. 

    Advertisement

    According to CryptoQuant analyst Maartunn, the MSTR stock has broken below its 50-week EMA, a technical line that divides healthy uptrends from larger corrections. Since the breakdown, the company has already lost 30% of its value.

    The timing could not be worse. Bitcoin is barely above $100,000 after a week of heavy selling. Strategy holds 641,205 Bitcoin, purchased at an average price of about $74,000 each and currently worth approximately $64 billion. This represents a 35% paper profit, but the problem is leverage: when Bitcoin slips, Strategy's stock moves twice as hard in the same direction.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP vs. Zcash Speculations Intensify Amid 1,296% Gap, Tether (USDT) Loads $100 Million in Bitcoin, $1 Trillion for Dogecoin Support to Elon Musk
    Ripple CTO Names XRPL's Real Stakeholders
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Death Cross in One Week? Ethereum's (ETH) Last Hope Before $2,000, Cardano (ADA) Hits Extreme Oversold Levels
    Ripple Backs Fed’s 'Skinny' Account Plan

    Currently, the firm’s market cap is near $68 billion (basic) to $76 billion (diluted), while enterprise value surpasses $83 billion. Its mNAV ratios at 1.06-1.29 suggest that investors are pricing in a premium over its Bitcoin holdings — a safety net vulnerable to collapse if confidence weakens.

    Advertisement

    Sentiment worsens

    Trader DonAlt said what he felt: "What happens to this garbage if BTC doesn't hold $100,000?" A chart he shared shows that MSTR could fall another 55% to around $109 if Bitcoin dips further. 

    The comment sparked heavy debate on X, with analysts divided between dismissing it as panic talk and admitting that the chart setup looks brutal. Some see parallels to 2022, when MicroStrategy’s share price lagged behind Bitcoin for months before crashing in sync.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 11/06/2025 - 14:10
    'Black Friday' Comes Early as Saylor Says Bitcoin Is 'On Sale'
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Currently, Bitcoin is barely holding at $100,000, and Strategy is trading near $237 — two numbers that could determine the future of this corporate Bitcoin experiment.

    #Michael Saylor
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 7, 2025 - 10:44
    Ripple's Chris Larsen Enters World's Wealthiest 200 Individuals: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Nov 7, 2025 - 10:39
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP vs. Zcash Speculations Intensify Amid 1,296% Gap, Tether (USDT) Loads $100 Million in Bitcoin, $1 Trillion for Dogecoin Support to Elon Musk
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    LP-Free Perpetuals Exchange Leverup Available Now, Powered by Monad
    Sonami Announces Presale Developments and Layer 2 Expansion
    Toobit Integrates CCXT, Giving Every Trader Access to Professional-Grade Trading Systems
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 7, 2025 - 12:13
    Michael Saylor's Strategy (MSTR) Plunges 30%: CryptoQuant Analyst Demonstrates Why It's Bad
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 7, 2025 - 10:44
    Ripple's Chris Larsen Enters World's Wealthiest 200 Individuals: Details
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Nov 7, 2025 - 10:39
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP vs. Zcash Speculations Intensify Amid 1,296% Gap, Tether (USDT) Loads $100 Million in Bitcoin, $1 Trillion for Dogecoin Support to Elon Musk
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all