Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Hourly Volume Soars 203% on Kraken, What's Happening?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 13/09/2025 - 15:00
    $6.67 billion in XRP traded in last 24 hours
    Advertisement
    XRP Hourly Volume Soars 203% on Kraken, What's Happening?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to CoinGlass data, XRP suddenly saw a 203% hourly volume spike on the United States-based major cryptocurrency exchange Kraken as traders flocked in to profit from the recent market volatility.

    Advertisement

    The surge comes as spot U.S. traders continue to show interest in XRP, the third largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization amid ETF optimism. REX-Osprey ETFs have passed the SEC’s 75-day review and are expected to launch soon, with products including an XRP ETF.

    In the last 24 hours, XRP has attracted $73,588,344 in trading volume on Kraken, ranking among the top traded assets on the crypto exchange.

    HOT Stories
    XRP OI Soars Stunning 8.6% as Price Goes Parabolic
    Critical Shibarium Chainlink Update Issued by Shiba Inu Team
    Vitalik Buterin Reacts to Crucial ChatGPT Security Warning
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Try $5 Jump, Ethereum (ETH) Begins $5,000 Journey, Bitcoin (BTC) to Stop Before $115,000?

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 09/12/2025 - 06:08
    XRP ETF Listed by DTCC. What Does It Mean?
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    XRP has recorded $6.67 billion in trading volume in the last 24 hours, marking a 31% increase, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    The crypto market has seen upside action in the last 24 hours with the majority of digital assets posting significant gains, including XRP.

    XRP price action

    XRP continued its rally in the early Saturday trading session, up 3% in the last 24 hours to $3.14. The cryptocurrency is on course to mark its fourth day of rise since Sept. 9, having broadly risen since the Sept. 1 low of $2.69.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 09/13/2025 - 12:36
    XRP Surpasses Citigroup as Market Cap Tops $188 Billion
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The rise has surpassed the daily SMA 50 at $3.01, which has capped XRP's price since Aug. 19. With this crucial barrier removed and a high of $3.18 reached on Saturday, the next barrier remains at $3.38 and $3.66.

    If a decisive breach above these key levels is achieved, XRP might aim at $4. So far, XRP is up 15% in September, a month historically deemed bearish for cryptocurrencies. In the event of a drop, XRP would seek to flip the daily SMA 50 barrier at $3 into support.

    #XRP #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 13, 2025 - 14:38
    Dogecoin Set to Explode? Analyst Predicts After 42% Surge
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 13, 2025 - 13:59
    Stellar (XLM) to $0.5 Is Possible If Open Interest Boom Is Sustained
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    FleetMining Cloud Solution In Focus for Mining Segment Enthusiasts
    Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million as Exchange Demo Launches
    BlockchainFX Raises $7.24M in Presale as First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, and Forex Goes Live in Beta
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 13, 2025 - 15:00
    XRP Hourly Volume Soars 203% on Kraken, What's Happening?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 13, 2025 - 14:38
    Dogecoin Set to Explode? Analyst Predicts After 42% Surge
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 13, 2025 - 13:59
    Stellar (XLM) to $0.5 Is Possible If Open Interest Boom Is Sustained
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all