XRP OI Soars Stunning 8.6% as Price Goes Parabolic

The Ripple-associated cryptocurrency is showing renewed strength as the broader crypto market resumes its rally. Among the top assets, XRP is emerging as one of the strongest performers.

Advertisement

According to data from Coinalyze, XRP’s open interest surged 8.6% over the past 24 hours, signaling that traders are holding positions in anticipation of a rebound.

This spike in open interest reflects growing confidence that XRP may recover from its recent pullback.

At press time, XRP is trading at $3.17, up 13.11% over the past seven days. Its market cap stands at $189.01 billion, a 4% weekly increase, with 24-hour trading volume rising 9.17% to $6.45 billion.

Advertisement

The fully diluted valuation (FDV) is currently $317.09 billion, with a healthy volume-to-market-cap ratio of 3.4%.

XRP price prediction

XRP’s latest surge has pushed it back into the top 100 global assets by market capitalization, now sitting in 98th place, above companies such as Arista Networks and HDFC Bank.

Earlier, XRP reached an intraday high of $3.07, underscoring renewed market enthusiasm.

Technically, XRP’s weekly Bollinger Bands show an upper boundary at $3.51. While a 15% price move may seem modest compared to other cryptocurrencies, such an advance would add roughly $27 billion to XRP’s market cap.

Following its recent consolidation within the $2.70–$2.90 range, XRP has resisted further downside and is now trading in the upper half of its price corridor.

With the daily Bollinger Bands finally widening after weeks of compression, this setup suggests that upward momentum is building and further growth appears more likely than additional decline.