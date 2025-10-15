AdvertisementAdvert.
    'Don't Feed the Bitcoin Bears': Strategy's Saylor Breaks Internet With Viral Video

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 15/10/2025 - 14:48
    Strategy boss Saylor releases viral video warning for Bitcoin bears after $1 billion profit return
    'Don't Feed the Bitcoin Bears': Strategy's Saylor Breaks Internet With Viral Video
    Michael Saylor, the most vocal Bitcoin advocate in corporate America and the face of software provider Strategy, has returned to social media with another viral clip that blends market commentary with a pop-culture tone. 

    Strategy currently holds 640,250 BTC worth about $71.49 billion, and Saylor used the post to deliver a message wrapped in a parody of a nature documentary: Don’t feed the Bitcoin bears

    The video mimics classic wildlife programs, with a narrator’s voice explaining how the bears emerge after a long winter, scavenging in the forests. 

    The imagery is clear: market bears betting against Bitcoin are depicted as wild animals searching for scraps. The clip then closes with a direct line: "Please, don’t feed the Bitcoin bears."

    Saylor’s message can be read as both a meme and a warning. For him, short sellers and panic sellers are fueling downward pressure in moments of volatility, but the lesson is to resist helping them. 

    While some controversial public figures admit opening massive Bitcoin shorts, like the $600 million one that preceded last Friday's $19 billion market collapse, Saylor's strategy has never changed: accumulate, hold and wait out the cycle.

    Strategy wins back its Bitcoin profit

    Bitcoin has surged back above $110,000, adding $1 billion in paper gains to Strategy’s balance sheet after an unseasonable "Black Friday" on Oct. 10. With an average purchase price of $74,002 per coin, the firm sits on a 50.27% unrealized profit. 

    For the crypto market, the bottom line is straightforward: Saylor is once again positioning himself as Bitcoin’s voice of discipline, reminding investors that every sale strengthens the bears, while every hold keeps the long winter firmly in the past.

