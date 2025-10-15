AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 15

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 15/10/2025 - 13:07
    Can traders expect Bitcoin (BTC) to test $110,000 area again this week?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The prices of the majority of the coins are rising again, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.4% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is near the local support of $111,880. If its breakout occurs, the decline is likely to continue to the $111,000 range by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of the main crypto is going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $115,854. As there are no reversal signals yet, an ongoing drop is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is also bearish. In this case, traders should focus on the nearest level of $107,389. 

    If its breakout occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $105,000 mark.

    Bitcoin is trading at $111,895 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
