Can Shiba Inu (SHIB) Mini-Golden Cross Help? Dogecoin (DOGE): Worst Move in Q4? Solana's (SOL) Surprising Price Boost?

Shiba Inu recently pulled off a mini-golden cross as the 100-day EMA crossed above the 50-day EMA. Such a crossover is typically interpreted as a bullish technical signal, indicating that buyers may gain momentum. The signal may, however, be of limited use in SHIB's case due to the larger market environment.

The price of SHIB is currently consolidating between progressively narrowing support and resistance lines, remaining trapped within a symmetrical triangle pattern. Since the triangle’s tip has not yet been reached, a major breakout — either upward or downward — is probably still in the planning stages. Bullish signals such as the 50/100 EMA cross are not very significant until that move occurs.

SHIB is still under a lot of pressure from the 200-day EMA, which is still a powerful resistance above it, which heightens the skepticism. The $0.000014 zone has capped all recent attempts to move higher, preventing the asset from regaining long-term bullish traction. The way to a true reversal is still unclear in the absence of a clear breakout above this level.

Additionally, volume trends show the lack of conviction. There has not been any noticeable accumulation by bigger players, and trading activity has been low. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), on the other hand, is trading below 45, indicating neutral-to-bearish momentum as opposed to an accumulation of buying pressure.

Although the golden cross might provide some hope, the larger picture overshadows its significance. The market will not have much to cheer about until SHIB breaks out of its triangle consolidation and confronts higher resistance levels. When the pattern’s peak is reached and SHIB is compelled to take firm action, that will be the real test.

Dogecoin gets pressured

As we enter the last quarter of 2025, Dogecoin's market position is not looking that good. The coin puts pressure on important moving averages following months of erratic consolidation, and the 50-day and 200-day EMAs are finding it difficult to offer consistent support. DOGE may experience a severe breakdown, making Q4 one of its most agonizing times in recent memory if these levels do not hold.

While bearish momentum continues to build, DOGE is trading at about $0.21 on the daily chart, holding onto its rising support line. A clear sign that sellers are taking back control is the rising bearish volume one trading session after another. The risk is increased by the absence of solid horizontal support below the current prices. A decisive breakdown could happen swiftly, allowing for a series of losses.

The 200 EMA hovers perilously close, and the 50 EMA, which is usually used as a gauge of the health of medium-term trends, has already begun to flatten. In the past, short-term recovery has been very challenging when DOGE loses both averages in a bearish environment. This increases the likelihood that if market sentiment deteriorates, the current levels might not hold.

The RSI, which is trending lower and hovering close to neutral, adds even more pressure because it does not technically indicate that the market is oversold. There are no established support zones until much lower levels, so if there is not a significant bounce soon, DOGE may find itself in free fall, which would encourage panic-driven selling.

Solana's hidden fuel

Solana is displaying strength once more despite the volatility of the overall market. Following weeks of consolidation, SOL's price action has been progressively rising along a distinct uptrend, and it is currently getting closer to a crucial test: the 26-day Exponential Moving Average. Solana is at a pivotal point right now, trading close to $188, as a successful recovery from this dynamic support could lead to an unexpected upward continuation.

Since mid-July, the chart has shown a steady increase, with higher lows creating a powerful ascending trendline. Support has been found at the 26 EMA for each significant retracement in recent weeks, highlighting its significance as a short-term pivot. With the possibility of retesting the $215 region observed earlier this month, SOL could recover from its current levels and try another push above $200 if this pattern recurs.

Indicators of momentum point to a potential resurgence in strength. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is currently at 51, indicates neutrality rather than exhaustion, allowing buyers to intervene. The moving averages' alignment indicates that SOL has reclaimed its medium-term bullish structure, with the 26 EMA continuing to be the closest trading guide and the 50-day EMA crossing above the 200-day. Trading volumes are also unchanged.

If the 26 EMA is not maintained, the bullish thesis would be undermined. The asset might return to the $175 and $167 levels, where the longer-term moving averages cluster, if it breaks below $185.