    Dogecoin Rallies 7.55% Amid Uptober Hype, How Far Can It Go?

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sat, 4/10/2025 - 13:28
    Dogecoin bulls are active in October
    Dogecoin Rallies 7.55% Amid Uptober Hype, How Far Can It Go?
    Cover image via U.Today
    Amid the broad crypto market rally witnessed over the past few days, Dogecoin is seen kicking off the “Uptober” month on a bullish start, recording massive daily gains since the beginning of the month, according to data showcased by CryptoRank.

    The data shows that Dogecoin has mimicked its historic trends of strong “Uptober” gains where it recorded multiple monthly gains in its previous Octobers. Hence, the leading meme token has risen by 7.55% already in just four days since the “Uptober” season kick-started.

    While Dogecoin had recorded a modest gain of 1.9% in August and with a higher surge of 8.9% in September, Dogecoin has been maintaining a consistent streak of positive monthly returns since July, when it recorded a massive 27.1% rise.

    Its positive performance since it entered October suggests that Dogecoin is not ready to break the profit streak and is showing signs of retaining the strong bullish sentiment for the rest of Q4, 2025.

    Is DOGE rally stalled?

    While this bullish start has fueled optimism among investors with analysts setting a $1 price target for Dogecoin before October runs out, the asset’s price movement over the last 24 hours has begun to initiate doubts among enthusiasts.

    Dogecoin’s price trend in the last few hours appears to be disregarding its encouraging start as the rally appears to be losing steam following a sharp reversal in its price amid the broader market slowdown.

    Following the recent events stunning the crypto ecosystem, it appears that the slight price correction in DOGE’s price over the last day might be a short-term response to broader market headwinds and the renewed DOGE ETF uncertainty caused by the recent government shutdown.

    Over the past 24 hours, Dogecoin has fallen 2.81%, trading at around $0.2491 as of writing time. While market watchers are curious about the token’s next price action, analysts have shared that its short-term technicals suggest a pause in momentum rather than a full reversal.

    Nonetheless, historic data shows that October has been a favorable month for DOGE, averaging a notable 11.2% returns since 2013. Apparently, “Uptober” has been one of DOGE’s most consistent green months. Hence, investors are more confident that the token will return to the upside trajectory and retain the bullish momentum till “Uptober” wraps up.

