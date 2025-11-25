Key New Date Emerges for Dogecoin Traders: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

With the launch of the first Dogecoin ETF in the U.S., the Dogecoin community eagerly awaits the launch of another new spot ETF: the Bitwise Dogecoin ETF.

In a tweet, asset manager Bitwise highlighted that the Dogecoin ETF was coming soon. The new Bitwise spot Dogecoin ETF is expected to begin trading on Wednesday, Nov. 26, under the ticker BWOW.

The new @BitwiseInvest spot Dogecoin ETF is set to begin trading on Wednesday, Nov. 26th under the ticker $BWOW. With the Grayscale $DOGE ETF now trading as $GDOG, these 2 powerhouses bring bigtime investment firms into the Ðoge community. pic.twitter.com/mH33P8LdsS — KrissPax (@krisspax) November 25, 2025

Grayscale Dogecoin GDOG started trading on NYSE Arca on Monday, marking the first Dogecoin ETP in the U.S. The GDOG fund marks a conversion of Grayscale’s existing DOGE futures used to seed the new spot ETF.

According to Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, GDOG saw $1.4 million volume on Day One, which is solid for an average launch but low for a "first-ever spot" product.

Dogecoin eyes major December

According to recent reports, Dogecoin is getting added to the Franklin Templeton Crypto Index ETF 🇺🇸. Franklin's EZPZ ETF is expanding beyond BTC and ETH to include Dogecoin and other crypto assets. The ETF is anticipated for a Dec. 1 launch.

Over the weekend, major crypto exchange Coinbase announced that December might be a major one for altcoin traders, including Dogecoin. According to Coinbase, beginning Dec. 5, 24/7 trading will be available for all altcoin monthly futures from Coinbase Derivatives.

On Dec. 12, Coinbase would be launching new U.S. perpetual-style futures for all altcoins, including Dogecoin.

The launch would give retail traders access to one of the most widely used derivatives products in crypto within a regulated environment. Also, Dogecoin traders would also enjoy round-the-clock and weekend trading of its monthly futures on the Coinbase derivatives platform.