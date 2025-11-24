DOGE Price Analysis for November 24

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls could not keep the weekend's rise going, and most of the coins are back to the red zone, according to CoinStats.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is the exception to the rule, rising by 1.09%.

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is near the local support of $0.1435. If bears' pressure continues, there is a high possibility of seeing a level breakout, followed by a further drop to the $0.1420 range.

On the longger time frame, none of the sides is controlling the initiative. However, if the daily bar closes far from its peak, the decline may lead to a test of the $0.1350-$0.14 range.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

From the midterm point of view, sellers are more powerful than buyers. As there are no reversal signals yet, the ongoing downward move remains the most likely scenario through the rest of this month.

DOGE is trading at $0.1455 at press time.