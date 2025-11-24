Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Analysis for November 24

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 24/11/2025 - 11:48
    Does SHIB have the strength to return above $0.15 soon?.
    Advertisement
    DOGE Price Analysis for November 24
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bulls could not keep the weekend's rise going, and most of the coins are back to the red zone, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    DOGE is the exception to the rule, rising by 1.09%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is near the local support of $0.1435. If bears' pressure continues, there is a high possibility of seeing a level breakout, followed by a further drop to the $0.1420 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longger time frame, none of the sides is controlling the initiative. However, if the daily bar closes far from its peak, the decline may lead to a test of the $0.1350-$0.14 range. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 11/23/2025 - 13:37
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 23
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, sellers are more powerful than buyers. As there are no reversal signals yet, the ongoing downward move remains the most likely scenario through the rest of this month.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1455 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 11:45
    XRPL Validator Debunks Key Misconception About XRP Ledger Smart Contracts
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Nov 24, 2025 - 11:21
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP and $1.69 Trillion Franklin Templeton, Coinbase Reveals Key Data for SHIB Holders, Bitcoin Prints 7,149% Liquidation Imbalance
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) 2025 Concludes in Lisbon: A Look at the Future of Influence, Authenticity, and Next-Level Monetisation
    Phemex launches $6 million, multi-venue festival to celebrate its 6th anniversary
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Nov 24, 2025 - 11:48
    DOGE Price Analysis for November 24
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 11:45
    XRPL Validator Debunks Key Misconception About XRP Ledger Smart Contracts
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Nov 24, 2025 - 11:21
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP and $1.69 Trillion Franklin Templeton, Coinbase Reveals Key Data for SHIB Holders, Bitcoin Prints 7,149% Liquidation Imbalance
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD