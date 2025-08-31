Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin God Candle on BTC Chart Overdue, Says Crypto Trader

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 31/08/2025 - 15:35
    Dogecoin potential golden cross in Bitcoin pair lifts bulls' optimism
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin God Candle on BTC Chart Overdue, Says Crypto Trader
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent tweet, crypto trader Kaleo reiterates his belief that Dogecoin is long overdue for a god candle in its Bitcoin pairing.

    Advertisement

    A "god candle" refers to a single candlestick, which can be on any time frame, that takes the price massively up in an instant.

    Dogecoin is trading for 0.000002 in its Bitcoin pairing. Since reaching 0.00000244 in its Bitcoin pairing, Dogecoin has consolidated between the moving averages 50 and 200 on the one-day chart, with only a few attempts to break out of it.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 08/23/2025 - 13:14
    Dogecoin Rockets 11% in Fed-Driven Market Rally, What's Next?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Spot ETFs Predicted to Be Death Knell for XRP
    Lubin: Ethereum (ETH) Will 100X From Here
    Grayscale Submits S-1 Filing for Cardano ETF, ADA Community Reacts
    Michael Saylor Presents 'Space Bitcoin Station' to Survive Coming Fiat Collapse: 'All Aboard'

    Toward August's close, Dogecoin persisted in its attempts to break out to the upside from its range, with this yet to achieve significant results.

    As it stands, Dogecoin's moving averages are drawing closer and might make a crossover in the coming days. The 50 day SMA has turned upward, indicating the potential of a golden cross, which might trigger bullish momentum for Dogecoin on its Bitcoin chart.

    Dogecoin news

    Dogecoin is set to enter public markets with the help of Elon Musk’s personal lawyer, Alex Spiro. Fortune reports that investors are receiving pitches for a Dogecoin treasury company, citing six sources who preferred to remain anonymous.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 08/28/2025 - 09:53
    Dogecoin to Proof of Stake? Cofounder Shares His 2 Cents
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    The company plans to raise at least $200 million, according to two of the sources. Details about the structure of the public vehicle or when it would launch are still unknown. House of Doge, the official corporate entity behind the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, is said to have signed off on the treasury play as the "official" Dogecoin vehicle.

    At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.217. According to Ali, a crypto analyst, Dogecoin is consolidating in a triangle with the potential for a 30% price move. Ali highlighted that a break over $0.23 would be essential as it might kick-start the next leg of uptrend for Dogecoin's price.

    #Dogecoin #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 14:33
    Shiba Inu Team Issues Urgent Warning on LEASH, Ecosystem Token Scams
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 14:19
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready for Historic Breakout?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M in Presale
    Money Expo Chile 2025 Concludes with Resounding Success, Showcasing Santiago as LATAM’s Emerging Fintech Hub
    GCL Subsidiary, 2Game Digital, Partners with KuCoin Pay to Accept Secure Crypto Payments in Real Time
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 15:35
    Dogecoin God Candle on BTC Chart Overdue, Says Crypto Trader
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 14:33
    Shiba Inu Team Issues Urgent Warning on LEASH, Ecosystem Token Scams
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 14:19
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready for Historic Breakout?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all