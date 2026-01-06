Dogecoin Sees 2,055% Liquidation Imbalance as Bulls Take Over

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price action is against long traders, as they have suffered more losses in the recent liquidation event recorded by the meme coin on the crypto market. CoinGlass data reveals that, in the last four hours, there was a 2,055% liquidation imbalance, as total losses amounted to $1.14 million.

Dogecoin price rebound stalls

Notably, traders betting long on Dogecoin saw $1,090,000 of their capital wiped out in the liquidation as prices shifted on the market. The investors were anticipating a continued rapid bullish climb for the meme coin, particularly as DOGE recovered quickly after dropping to $0.1495 within the last 24 hours.

However, following the quick recovery to reclaim the $0.15 support, the meme coin has evened out and refused to continue its upward momentum. Even with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which rose to 79.67, dropping to 56.93, upward price movement has not resumed.

This surprise neutrality has left few long-term traders in losses due to their higher exposure. The price is continuing its sideways movement, with no sign of upward mobility.

As of press time, Dogecoin changed hands at $0.1505, which represents a 2.45% increase in the last 24 hours. Although the meme coin previously soared to $0.1535, it quickly witnessed a slight correction, a development that further increased the losses investors recorded.

Stability above $0.1535 might have provided some sort of relief on the liquidations market. It is worth mentioning that short-position traders also registered mild losses to the tune of $50,590.

Meanwhile, it appears the recent uptick in price might not linger for long as trading volume has slipped into the red zone. It is down by 0.52% to $1.87 billion, suggesting that market participants might have begun profit-taking moves following a slight price increase.

Dogecoin trading volume outlook

This marks a significant shift from how Dogecoin opened 2026, with a huge surge and up to a 57.3% spike in volume. Increased traders’ engagement had sparked hopes of a bullish start to the year.

With the current outlook, the ability of the leading meme coin to stay above $0.15 might determine if further spikes will be registered.