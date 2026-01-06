Cardano Founder Goes Quiet on X, Community Starts Asking Questions

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has been silent on X, with his last posts on the social media platform on Jan. 1, when he shared a video and commented on it, saying "Happy New Year and Farewell." He wrote, "See you out there" in another X post.

Unlike in the past, Hoskinson often interacted with posts on X, reacting to new developments across different spheres, including the cryptocurrency space. This was not so this time, as the Cardano founder totally kept off X, with no replies or posts since Jan. 1.

In a YouTube clip shared on Jan. 1 with the caption "Happy New Year and Farewell," Hoskinson stated he would be taking a break from X.

The Cardano founder stated his X account will go into "silence mode" for a few weeks to a few months as he has more important things to do. Hoskinson added that he might uninstall the X app and never think of it again, saying he had outgrown the platform.

Hoskinson wrote, "So you look at social media for example, I've outgrown X. So it's my farewell to that platform and I'll turn it over to curators and AI. It'll go into silent mode for probably a few weeks to a few months as we build up that infrastructure because I have more important things to do, but I'm going to uninstall the app and never think of it again. Outgrown it. I just don't have time anymore for that way of interacting with people and I don't have time anymore to endure what they give. There's just no benefit to it. It's noise."

New focus revealed

Hoskinson revealed a new focus for the year 2026. In light of his absence on X, the Cardano founder says he is going to find new and innovative ways to communicate, believing that he has great ideas and a lot to contribute.

The Cardano founder said he will focus instead on long-form writing, AMAs, live streams and new forms of communication, as well as new platforms. Another thing he said he was going to do was "to go into deep focus."

Hoskinson clarified that he was not leaving the crypto space, saying that he was only changing his approach. "The reality is that the more famous you become, you have to become less accessible," he said.